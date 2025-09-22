 Skip navigation
Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx
Williams scores 23 as Lynx win Game 1 of semifinals over Mercury 82-69
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Giants vs. Chiefs in Week 3
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces
Kelsey Mitchell scores 34 points, leads Fever to 89-73 Game 1 upset win over Aces

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_week4snflookahead_250922.jpg
Week 4 vs. Cowboys will be ‘personal’ for Parsons
nbc_nfl_backup2ndchapqbs_250922.jpg
Backup QBs Mariota, Jones, Wentz earn Week 3 wins
nbc_nfl_giantsdisc_250922.jpg
Why Giants need to ‘tighten up everything’

Watch Now

Jones is winning the team and the town over in IND

September 22, 2025 12:31 AM
Tony Dungy provides insight on Daniel Jones' mentality, how he approached a fresh start with the Colts and why he learned valuable skills from his time with the Giants.

Related Videos

nbc_nfl_week4snflookahead_250922.jpg
01:26
Week 4 vs. Cowboys will be ‘personal’ for Parsons
nbc_nfl_backup2ndchapqbs_250922.jpg
02:24
Backup QBs Mariota, Jones, Wentz earn Week 3 wins
nbc_nfl_giantsdisc_250922.jpg
01:19
Why Giants need to ‘tighten up everything’
bills_new_mpx.jpg
01:47
Super Bowl odds for 3-0 teams: BUF, PHI, LAC lead
nbc_simms_buccsjets_250921.jpg
08:34
Bucs’ ‘formula’ on display in Week 3 comeback win
nbc_nfl_kcspagscoaching_250921.jpg
35
Spagnuolo never gave Giants chance to take a shot
nbc_nfl_kctranquillint_250921.jpg
07:33
Tranquill: ‘Good to be back in the win column’
nbc_snf_kcnyglites_250921.jpg
48
Highlights: Chiefs chip away to earn 22-9 win
nbc_snf_kcintpostgame_250921.jpg
02:05
Mahomes: KC defense played ‘tail off’ in first win
nbc_snf_kcthorntoncrazycatch_250921.jpg
56
Mahomes lofts deep ball to Thornton ahead of TD
nbc_fnia_closegames_250921.jpg.jpg
03:56
LAC, PIT, SF earn Week 3 wins in final minutes
nbc_fnia_speedround_250921.jpg
04:46
Speed Round: Best 3-0 starts, worst 0-3 teams
nbc_fnia_ramseagles_250921.jpg
03:22
Eagles flash ‘aggressive’ offense in win over Rams
nbc_snf_kcthorntontd_250921.jpg
44
Mahomes threads needle to Thornton for a TD
nbc_snf_nygskattebotd_250921.jpg
50
Skattebo propels into the end zone for a TD
nbc_snf_kcwallaceint_250921.jpg
55
Roland-Wallace picks off Wilson
nbc_floriotushpush_250921.jpg
36
How tush push was officiated in NFL Week 3
nbc_fnia_florioevans_v2_250921.jpg
28
Evans to have MRI on hamstring after leaving game
nbc_fnia_florioheyward_250921.jpg
27
Heyward ‘aware’ every time Stevenson was on field
nbc_fnia_traviskelce_250921.jpg
34
Dungy: Kelce ‘is not what we’ve seen in the past’
nbc_nfl_phihurtspresser_250921.jpg
58
Hurts: Eagles showed they ‘win in multiple ways’
nbc_nfl_minkocpresser_250921.jpg
01:00
O’Connell: Darrisaw is ‘juice’ that elevated team
Jordan_and_Jalen_FT_site.jpg
01:12
FNIA FaceTime: Hurts ‘knew’ Davis would make play
nbc_nfl_TBBowles_250921.jpg
20
Bowles offers reaction to blocked kick-turned-TD
javonte_williams.jpg
02:34
Hampton, Williams lead Week 3’s anytime TD parlay
nbc_ffhh_dkpickuplines_250921.jpg
03:03
Robinson, Boutte bets go head-to-head in Week 3
nbc_fnia_justinj_250919.jpg
11:26
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic
nbc_ffhh_ashtonj_250919.jpg
02:10
Too early to bail on Jeanty, maintain patience
nbc_ffhh_btjr_250919.jpg
03:57
Buy the dip on Thomas Jr, still possesses upside
nbc_ffhh_tucker_250919.jpg
01:55
Backup plan needed in lineups for Kraft this week

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_250921.jpg
13:05
PL Update: Arsenal salvage point against Man City
nbc_imsa_lmp2winintv_250921.jpg
01:25
TDS Racing drove ‘a perfect race’ at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250921.jpg
18:52
NASCAR Cup drivers recap NHMS playoff race
nbc_imsa_gtdprowinintv_250921.jpg
01:00
Indy a ‘rollercoaster race’ for GTD Pro winners
nbc_imsa_gtdwinintv_250921.jpg
01:46
Indy win ‘a dream come true’ for Inception Racing
nbc_imsa_gtpwinintv_250921.jpg
01:28
Cadillac secure ‘huge’ endurance win at Indy
nbc_imsa_indyracehl_250921.jpg
21:00
HLs: IMSA Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250921.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from NHMS playoff race
nbc_nas_bell_250921.jpg
01:06
Bell ‘didn’t have the pace’ to contend at NHMS
nbc_nas_cupnh_250921.jpg
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at NHMS
nbc_nas_jgrdiscuss_250921.jpg
02:26
Hamlin-Gibbs run-in ‘a turning point’ for JGR
nbc_nas_berry_250921.jpg
01:26
Berry able to ‘keep Blaney honest’ in closing laps
nbc_nas_hamlin_250921.jpg
01:24
Hamlin explains contact with Gibbs at NHMS
nbc_nas_byron_250921.jpg
01:28
Byron able to ‘stack runs’ for third at NHMS
nbc_nas_blaney_250921.jpg
02:17
Blaney holds off Berry to win Round of 12 opener
nbc_nas_gibbshamlin_250921.jpg
03:18
Hard racing leads to hot tempers for Gibbs, Hamlin
nbc_pl_mw5allgoals_250921.jpg
12:54
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
01:17
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_unaiintv_250921.jpg
01:29
Emery upset with Aston Villa’s lack of identity
nbc_pl_pepintv_250921.jpg
03:28
Guardiola admits Arsenal were better than Man City
nbc_pl_fanfestfaves_250921.jpg
02:40
Best moments from the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_arsmc_250921.jpg
10:42
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man City Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_arsmcpostgame_250921.jpg
03:46
Takeaways from Arsenal’s tense draw with Man City
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250921.jpg
01:40
Martinelli chips Donnarumma to bring Arsenal level
nbc_imsa_michelinfeature_250921.jpg
46
IMSA endurance racing leads to pit road pressure
nbc_golf_fedexfr_250921.jpg
04:39
Kim: French Open win is ‘cherry on top’ of season
nbc_pl_sunavlhl_250921.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Aston Villa MWK 5
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250921.jpg
01:24
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_bounew_250921.jpg
07:44
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Newcastle Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_twogamepostgame_250921.jpg
02:19
Sunderland showed spirit v. ‘unconvincing’ Villa