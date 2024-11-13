 Skip navigation
Top News

Rhett Lashlee
The ACC began the season fighting for respect. The early CFP rankings show it is an uphill battle
Stephen Vogt
Guardians manager StephenVogt tweaks staff after winning AL Central title; Willis, Alomar Jr. both return
Mattias Samuelsson
Sabres defenseman Samuelsson out indefinitely with lower-body injury; Thompson, Luukkonen day to day

Top Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Colts must stay present amid recent QB changes

November 13, 2024 02:15 PM
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy dissect the Colts' decision to go back to Anthony Richardson at QB but feel it's in Indianapolis' best interest to stay present as opposed to naming a rest-of-season starter.
Up Next
nbc_psnff_discussionwhatsnextv2_241111.jpg
1:48
Did Stroud seem to doubt himself in second half?
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_branchint_241110.jpg
6:15
Branch: Campbell makes us want to run through wall
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_zadariusintv_241111.jpg
2:32
Smith shares how his advice turned Lions’ D around
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_241110.jpg
9:38
Speed Round: How to fix the Chicago Bears
Now Playing
russcelebration.jpg
6:17
Wilson leads Steelers to win, control of AFC North
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_ninersbuccs_241110.jpg
3:01
49ers ‘get band back together’ in victory vs. Bucs
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_denverkc_241110.jpg
4:41
Chiefs ‘battle through adversity’ to stay unbeaten
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriorizzi_241110.jpg
1:36
Inside Rizzi’s first week as Interim Head Coach
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriochiefsblock_241110.jpg
0:41
How Chenal timed blocked FG in final moments
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriogiants_241110.jpg
0:37
What the future holds for Daboll, Jones
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kittleft_241110.jpg
4:10
Kittle FaceTimes Simms to detail McCaffrey’s aura
Now Playing
for_mpx_720x405_2386877507578.jpg
25:04
Film room analysis with Texans’ Ryans on Stroud
Now Playing