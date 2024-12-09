Watch Now
Harbaugh has brought fun to liberate the Chargers
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth dissect how Jim Harbaugh has brought an uplifting and infectious attitude to the Chargers and why it has been a game-changer.
Up Next
McDuffie: Chiefs haven’t played our best ball yet
McDuffie: Chiefs haven't played our best ball yet
Trent McDuffie tells the PSNFF crew that the Chiefs haven't played their best football yet but are getting better every week, lauding Kansas City's culture and cohesion.
Chiefs know how to close better than anyone
Chiefs know how to close better than anyone
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final recaps the Chiefs' win over the Chargers in NFL Week 14, in which Los Angeles put up a fight and slowed Kansas City's offense but Patrick Mahomes and co. do what they do best: close.
Speed Round: Xmas gifts for Falcons, 49ers, more
Speed Round: Xmas gifts for Falcons, 49ers, more
FNIA plays a holiday-themed speed round, doling out Christmas gifts to different NFL squads — the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Darnold, Vikings roll vs. struggling Falcons
Darnold, Vikings roll vs. struggling Falcons
FNIA lauds the Minnesota Vikings and Sam Darnold for their 42-point outburst in NFL Week 14 before wondering whether the Atlanta Falcons must shake things up at quarterback by benching Kirk Cousins for Michael Penix Jr.
Eagles must ‘keep moving’ after close call vs. CAR
Eagles must 'keep moving' after close call vs. CAR
The FNIA crew react to the Eagles' narrow win over the Carolina Panthers, in which Philadelphia found a way to get it done despite not playing its best while Bryce Young continued his upward trajectory.
Rams ‘control their destiny’ after defeating Bills
Rams 'control their destiny' after defeating Bills
FNIA breaks down the biggest storylines from the Rams' comeback win over Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 14, including Los Angeles' promising outlook should it reach the postseason.
Kornacki shows how Week 14 changed NFC West race
Kornacki shows how Week 14 changed NFC West race
Steve Kornacki gives the numbers for how Week 14 delivered a big hit to the Cardinals' NFC West chances and explains the state of the race between them, the Seahawks, the Rams and the 49ers.
NFC South clinching probabilities with Kornacki
NFC South clinching probabilities with Kornacki
Steve Kornacki looks at the NFC South and shows why the Falcons still have a chance to secure the division title despite their recent lack of success.
Heyward eager for ‘state championship’ v. Eagles
Heyward eager for 'state championship' v. Eagles
Mike Florio reports on his conversation with Cam Heyward, who said the Steelers simply executed better this time against Jameis Winston and that he's looking forward to a Week 15 "state championship" against the Eagles.
Belichick ‘very surprised’ by lack of NFL interest
Belichick 'very surprised' by lack of NFL interest
Mike Florio dives into the latest buzz surrounding Bill Belichick’s future in football, explaining why the legendary coach could consider UNC’s top job given the lack of NFL interest.
Kornacki breaks down stats behind Chiefs’ record
Kornacki breaks down stats behind Chiefs' record
Steve Kornacki takes a deep dive into how the Chiefs have earned their 11-1 record, including a look at their victories with less than a 50% probability to win in the fourth quarter and more.