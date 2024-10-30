 Skip navigation
Top News

Ross Colton
Avalanche deal with another injury with team’s leading scorer Ross Colton sidelined by a broken foot
Will Venable
Reports: White Sox hire Will Venable as manager
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Practice
Little time for Ryan Blaney to dwell on Homestead finish with ‘massive’ race at Martinsville next

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_stockdown_241030.jpg
Stock Down: Points of concern for Ohio State
nbc_rtf_week10osupsu_241030.jpg
Ohio State-Penn State comes down to ‘legacies’
nbc_rtf_week10ugauf_241030.jpg
What a win over Georgia would mean for Florida

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Flacco brings 'stability' as Colts starting QB

October 30, 2024 02:35 PM
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth analyze the Indianapolis Colts' benching of second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and look ahead to the Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 9.
jefferson.jpg
4:42
Colts can’t let Jefferson beat them on SNF
nbc_fnia_podwhoseeatinggood_241030.jpg
8:42
Daniels, Nix eatin’ good heading into NFL Week 9
demonstration.jpg
3:57
Demonstrating how CHI should’ve defended Hail Mary
nbc_psnff_cowboysprobsv2_241028.jpg
2:59
Cowboys have become ‘one dimensional’
nbc_psnff_lynchintv2_241028.jpg
6:11
Lynch explains how to manage 49ers’ injured roster
nbc_psnff_sfwarnerint_241027.jpg
5:54
Warner’s halftime speech helps spark the 49ers
nbc_fnia_speedround_241027.jpg
10:45
Speed Round: Are Lions the best team in football?
nbc_fnia_brownsravens_241027.jpg
6:21
Winston injects life into Browns in Week 8 victory
nbc_fnia_washchi_241027.jpg
7:47
Why Commanders could be a ‘team of destiny’
nbc_fnia_florioeagles_241027.jpg
0:24
Eagles’ Hurts learning from last year’s mistakes
nbc_fnia_floriolove_241027.jpg
0:30
LaFleur has a ‘high level of concern’ for Love
nbc_fnia_clewinstonft_241027.jpg
2:18
McCourty FaceTimes Winston to unpack upset victory
