Chiefs are eatin' good heading into NFL Week 6
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth look back on the Chiefs victory over the New Orleans Saints and discuss why Kansas City is eatin' good going into Week 6.
Expect high-scoring Ohio State-Oregon matchup
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison look ahead to the big matchup between Ohio State and Oregon in Week 7, and give their predictions for the game.
‘Don’t sleep on’ Bengals against Giants on SNF
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the Cincinnati Bengals being better than their record and how they're poised to get on track against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.
Harrison ‘scared’ for Maye ahead of first start
The FNIA crew share their thoughts and concerns about the New England Patriots choosing to start Drake Maye in Week 6 against the Houston Texans.
Dungy: Jets firing Saleh ‘absolutely ridiculous’
The Football Night in America podcast crew breaks down why the New York Jets decided to fire Robert Saleh and what part Aaron Rodgers might have played in the decision.
Tolbert details how DAL drew up game-winning TD
Jalen Tolbert joins the PSNFF crew to break down his game-winning touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers and discuss the lengthy weather delay to begin the game.
CIN will be desperate vs. NYG on SNF in Week 6
The PSNFF crew looks ahead to the Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 6 between the Bengals and Giants, discussing whether Cincinnati can revive their season against New York.
Prescott came through when Cowboys needed him
The PSNFF crew breaks down the Dallas Cowboys late rally against the Pittsburgh Steelers and how quarterback Dak Prescott rose to the occasion when the team needed him the most.
Speed round: Favorites in NFC South, AFC East
The FNIA crew run through their favorites to win the NFC South, NFC North and AFC East, making the case for teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions to come out on top.
Vikings proving they can ‘win in different ways’
The FNIA crew breaks down the Vikings' win over the Jets in Week 5, particularly Sam Darnold getting the job done against his former team and Minnesota's ability to thrive on all three sides of the ball.
Daniels, Commanders impress yet again in Week 5
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty and Maria Taylor break down the Commanders' 4-1 start with rookie QB Jayden Daniels and the Browns' immense struggles with Deshaun Watson.
Bengals are ‘struggling to find their way’
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty and Maria Taylor discuss what the Bengals must do to get out of their rut, explaining why Joe Burrow Co. must make changes to bounce back from a 1-4 start.