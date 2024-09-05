Chiefs 'know they can stand alone' with three-peat

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Emma Navarro, back in U.S. Open final
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/kbhblujwcw2mzexsj420
Kentucky lands Jasper Johnson, collects vital recruiting victory
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/p12iduwqrtr0njdkfezx
Ten transfers that may regret changing programs
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_kickoffstrat_240905.jpg
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
nbc_fnia_brazilgame_240905.jpg
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil
galaxybrain-0905.jpg
Upsets to watch for NFL Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Emma Navarro, back in U.S. Open final
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/kbhblujwcw2mzexsj420
Kentucky lands Jasper Johnson, collects vital recruiting victory
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/p12iduwqrtr0njdkfezx
Ten transfers that may regret changing programs
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_kickoffstrat_240905.jpg
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
nbc_fnia_brazilgame_240905.jpg
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil
galaxybrain-0905.jpg
Upsets to watch for NFL Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Chiefs 'know they can stand alone' with three-peat

September 5, 2024 07:42 PM
The Football Night in America crew debate the chances of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and how they would become the only team in NFL history to three-peat as champions.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_kickoffstrat_240905.jpg
3:45
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_brazilgame_240905.jpg
2:38
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_sirianniinterview_240904.jpg
31:02
Sirianni on ‘tush push,’ expectations for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kelceandjurgens_240904.jpg
6:31
Sirianni breaks down film on Kelce, Jurgens
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_loveclip_240903.jpg
4:07
Love counts Vick and others as QB inspiration
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_loveinterview_240903.jpg
17:55
Snapshots of Love’s life via social media
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_seanmcvayshort_240831.jpg
5:15
McVay on Rams’ double downfield threats
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_seanmcvayfull_240831.jpg
23:39
Film room analysis with Rams’ McVay on Kupp, Nacua
Now Playing
Capturecalebmaria0830.jpg
3:15
A youth football loss changed Williams’ motivation
Now Playing
caleb.jpg
14:47
Williams pushed by dream of becoming greatest QB
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_simmsmahomesclip_240829.jpg
4:43
Mahomes on his evolution in the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_simmsmahomesintv_240829.jpg
24:58
Mahomes-Reid connection strong heading into season
Now Playing