Top News

MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers finish off Mets with 10-5 win in NLCS and advance to face Yankees in World Series
Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
Doug Ghim’s Shriners runner-up moves him within striking distance of Next 10
Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
J.T. Poston wins third PGA Tour event at Shriners Children’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_rodgersreaction_241021.jpg
Jets didn’t execute the ‘little things’ well
stroud.jpg
Packers defense has lights out showing vs. Texans
nbc_psnff_pitfreiermuthint_241020.jpg
Freiermuth lauds Wilson, Fields both after SNF win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers finish off Mets with 10-5 win in NLCS and advance to face Yankees in World Series
Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
Doug Ghim’s Shriners runner-up moves him within striking distance of Next 10
Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
J.T. Poston wins third PGA Tour event at Shriners Children’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_rodgersreaction_241021.jpg
Jets didn’t execute the ‘little things’ well
stroud.jpg
Packers defense has lights out showing vs. Texans
nbc_psnff_pitfreiermuthint_241020.jpg
Freiermuth lauds Wilson, Fields both after SNF win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs 'show championship traits' in Week 7 win

October 20, 2024 10:30 PM
The FNIA crew breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, discussing how the defending Super Bowl champions have stayed undefeated by finding different ways to win each week.
nbc_psnff_rodgersreaction_241021.jpg
Jets didn’t execute the ‘little things’ well
stroud.jpg
Packers defense has lights out showing vs. Texans
nbc_psnff_pitfreiermuthint_241020.jpg
Freiermuth lauds Wilson, Fields both after SNF win
nbc_psnff_analysis_241021__252443.jpg
Steelers are thriving under Tomlin’s stability
nbc_fnia_speedround_241020.jpg
Speed Round: Is Josh Allen on track to win MVP?
goff.jpg
Goff’s ‘maturation’ showed in Lions win vs. MIN
nbc_fnia_floriocooper_241020.jpg
Cooper put in extra hours prepping with the Bills
nbc_fnia_detstbrownft_241020.jpg
St. Brown FaceTimes Garrett after defeating MIN
nbc_fnia_kornackijetspa_241020.jpg
Kornacki breaks down Jets’ good fortune in PA
nbc_fnia_tomlinonrodgers_241017.jpg
Tomlin breaks down competing against Rodgers
nbc_fnia_jetssteelerspreview_241016.jpg
Adams’ arrival, Fields vs. Russ duel headline SNF
nbc_fnia_jerryjones_241016.jpg
Jones was ‘bullying’ radio show hosts in interview
