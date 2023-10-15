Watch Now
Lawrence sustains ‘bruise in the knee’ in Week 6
Mike Florio provides an update on Trevor Lawrence, who is getting his knee checked out after getting banged up in Week 6, as well as examines what a short week could entail for the QB.
Up Next
Schwartz helps engineer Browns win against 49ers
Schwartz helps engineer Browns win against 49ers
Mike Florio talks about the physicality of the Browns defense in their win against San Francisco and how the players are crediting defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for getting them prepared.
Jimmy G taken to hospital with ‘back injury’
Jimmy G taken to hospital with ‘back injury’
Mike Florio provides the latest on Jimmy Garoppolo, who went to the hospital via ambulance with concern about an injury to his back, after the QB did not return to the game against the Patriots.
Inside Fields’ ‘hand injury’ from Week 6
Inside Fields’ ‘hand injury’ from Week 6
Mike Florio provides insight on Justin Fields, whose thumb reportedly was injured against the Vikings, as well as spells out what could happen if the QB is unable to go next week.
Harrison: Belichick hasn’t forgotten how to coach
Harrison: Belichick hasn't forgotten how to coach
Kathryn Tappen, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison weigh in on the root of the Patriots' issue, outline where Bill Belichick needs to start as the head coach, why true leaders must hold the team accountable and more.
Greenlaw plays like any play could be his last
Greenlaw plays like any play could be his last
Dre Greenlaw sheds light on what fuels the 49ers' defensive mindset, how he's learned from Fred Warner, what Steve Wilks has brought to San Francisco, reflects on his football career and more.
McCarthy reflects on ‘very humbling loss’ to 49ers
McCarthy reflects on 'very humbling loss' to 49ers
Kathryn Tappen, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison dissect how the 49ers were able to get under the Cowboys' skin and examine how Dallas needs to adjust moving forward.
Week 5 recap: Chiefs hang on; Saints shutout Pats
Week 5 recap: Chiefs hang on; Saints shutout Pats
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Matthew Berry dive into Week 5, where the Chiefs survived the Vikings, the Saints dominated the Patriots on the road and more.
Week 5 Fact or Fiction: Eagles, Jaguars, Ridder
Week 5 Fact or Fiction: Eagles, Jaguars, Ridder
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett discuss some of Week 5's top storylines, including if the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL and the Jacksonville Jaguars' performance.
Berry recaps best bets placed during NFL Week 5
Berry recaps best bets placed during NFL Week 5
Matthew Berry runs through the best bets that were placed during NFL Week 5, including action on Dallas Goedert and Tua Tagovailoa, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dolphins ‘run wild’ vs. Giants in NFL Week 5
Dolphins 'run wild' vs. Giants in NFL Week 5
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett break down how the Dolphins' versatile offense fueled their win over the Giants, what makes Miami's offensive line so effective and more.
Jets show signs of improvement in win vs. Broncos
Jets show signs of improvement in win vs. Broncos
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett analyze the New York Jets' performance against the Denver Broncos and how the team rallied behind Nathaniel Hackett in the Week 5 victory.
Steelers ‘find a way to win’ against the Ravens
Steelers 'find a way to win' against the Ravens
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett analyze how the Steelers were able to keep it close long enough to get a few breaks, why the Ravens need to get back to their true identity and more.