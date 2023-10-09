McCarthy reflects on 'very humbling loss' to 49ers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night Football Week 5 Best Bets: Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: OCT 07 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
Long: Title hopes remain for Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. despite rough round
AUTO: OCT 08 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
What drivers said after Charlotte Roval elimination race

Top Clips

dnp_nbc_pk40_bettisfinalgame_230803.jpg
40-For-40: King remembers Bettis’ final NFL game
nbc_snf_49erspostgameintv_231008.jpg
Purdy: 49ers’ offense is a quarterback’s ‘dream’
nbc_snf_dalvssfhls_231008.jpg
Highlights: 49ers take control over Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night Football Week 5 Best Bets: Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: OCT 07 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
Long: Title hopes remain for Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. despite rough round
AUTO: OCT 08 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
What drivers said after Charlotte Roval elimination race

Top Clips

dnp_nbc_pk40_bettisfinalgame_230803.jpg
40-For-40: King remembers Bettis’ final NFL game
nbc_snf_49erspostgameintv_231008.jpg
Purdy: 49ers’ offense is a quarterback’s ‘dream’
nbc_snf_dalvssfhls_231008.jpg
Highlights: 49ers take control over Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

McCarthy reflects on 'very humbling loss' to 49ers

October 8, 2023 11:58 PM
Kathryn Tappen, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison dissect how the 49ers were able to get under the Cowboys' skin and examine how Dallas needs to adjust moving forward.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_applebeesfull_231008.jpg
20:11
Week 5 recap: Chiefs hang on; Saints shutout Pats
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_factorfiction_231008.jpg
4:26
Week 5 Fact or Fiction: Eagles, Jaguars, Ridder
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_dkcrowningmoments_231008.jpg
1:23
Berry recaps best bets placed during NFL Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_miavsnyg_231008.jpg
2:43
Dolphins ‘run wild’ vs. Giants in NFL Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_nyjden_231008.jpg
2:38
Jets show signs of improvement in win vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_pitvsbal_231008.jpg
2:52
Steelers ‘find a way to win’ against the Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_kcvsmin_231008.jpg
2:21
Chiefs, Mahomes do enough against the Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_novsne_231008.jpg
3:13
Florio: Patriots’ results are ‘all on’ Belichick
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florioinjuryreport_231008.jpg
0:31
NFL Week 5 updates: Richardson, Kelce, Jones
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florioetienne_231008.jpg
0:38
Back-to-back weeks in London is ‘huge difference’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florio_pickens_231008.jpg
0:28
Pickens seizes the opportunity vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florioberryhit_231008.jpg
0:44
‘Too early’ to know if Richardson will miss time
Now Playing