Watch Now
Darnold was 'brilliant' in Vikings' win vs. Texans
The Football Night in America crew unpacks the Minnesota Vikings' "dominant" victory over the Houston Texans, particularly Sam Darnold's impressive showing and his strong start to the season.
Up Next
Steelers defense dominant in Week 3 win
Steelers defense dominant in Week 3 win
The Football Night in America crew breaks down the Pittsburgh Steelers dominant performance on the defensive side of the ball in a Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Eagles ‘get redemption’ in Week 3 win over Saints
Eagles 'get redemption' in Week 3 win over Saints
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Philadelphia Eagles victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, including standout performances by running back Saquon Barkley and defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Ravens were more ‘physical’ in win vs. Cowboys
Ravens were more 'physical' in win vs. Cowboys
The Football Night in America crew breaks down the Baltimore Ravens' Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys, explaining how Derrick Henry and Co. asserted themselves on the road.
Steelers offense not showing panic under OC Smith
Steelers offense not showing panic under OC Smith
Mike Florio caught up with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who says the offense looks different this year because the team doesn't "panic" under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
Darnold only focused on ‘the present’
Darnold only focused on ‘the present’
Mike Florio provides the latest on Sam Darnold, who says his knee is “good” coming off of Week 3, and reveals what the QB thinks about possibly being written off too early in his career.
Barkley FaceTimes Garrett details of comeback win
Barkley FaceTimes Garrett details of comeback win
Jason Garrett calls up Saquon Barkley to unpack how the Eagles rallied against the Saints, walk through his mentality on 65-yard touchdown and more.
Inside the film room with Falcons’ Morris
Inside the film room with Falcons' Morris
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris sits down with Tony Dungy to break down film from the first two games of the season, including the game-winning drive against the Eagles in Week 2.
How Morris applies lessons from TB to 2024 Falcons
How Morris applies lessons from TB to 2024 Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks with Tony Dungy about the biggest lessons learned from his time in Tampa Bay in 2001 and how the Falcons emulate what has stuck with him through the years.
Ravens lacking an identity, need a ‘wake-up call’
Ravens lacking an identity, need a 'wake-up call'
Football Night in America discusses which teams need to eat after struggling through the first two weeks of the NFL season, highlighting both the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers.
Falcons defense will test Mahomes, Chiefs’ offense
Falcons defense will test Mahomes, Chiefs' offense
The FNIA crew discuss the upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup, where the Atlanta Falcons' defense excites Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy outlines how the Kansas City Chiefs will lean on Travis Kelce.
Can Saints, Darnold continue hot starts?
Can Saints, Darnold continue hot starts?
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth discuss the teams that are thriving early in the NFL season.