Patriots face a conundrum at No. 3 draft pick
As the Patriots look to work their way back to the NFL postseason, should they take a quarterback with the No. 3 pick or trade that pick to bolster the entire roster?
Garrett: Williams’ instincts are ‘off the charts’
Jason Garrett explains why Caleb Williams' "off the chart" instincts make him a "rare physical talent" and a cut above other high-profile QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.
How Daniels, Maye would fit in Commanders offense
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett discuss the pressure facing the Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick before highlighting Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye's potential fits in Washington.
Dungy recounts life-changing phone call from Noll
Tony Dungy thinks back to the 1977 NFL Draft, where he revisits his feelings after going undrafted and what it was like to get a call from the legendary Chuck Noll just a day later.
Fill in the Blank: Best late-round draft steals
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss which players they think will be the best late-round steals in the 2024 NFL Draft as well as which QB they believe will have the strongest rookie campaign.
Harrison shares memories from 1994 NFL Draft
Rodney Harrison takes us back to the 1994 NFL Draft, where he reflects on the moment he knew the Chargers selected him and how his mother made their watch party so memorable.
Harrison, Dungy, Collinsworth reveal mock draft
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison join Jac Collinsworth to run through the first 11 picks of their 2024 NFL mock draft, where the Patriots pass on a quarterback to draft Marvin Harrison Jr.
Should the Giants move on from Jones during draft?
Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan break down the New York Giants' quarterback situation, discussing if the team should "look for the future" and select a player to ultimately replace Daniel Jones.
Ryan looking to explore post-retirement life
Logan Ryan chats with Devin McCourty about his retirement, including his jump into broadcasting and his memories from playing at Rutgers.
Smith is ‘smart’ to sign extension with Eagles
Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan agree that DeVonta Smith's three-year, $75M extension is a "smart" move for both himself and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Speed Round: Favorite NFL coaches, teammates
Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan run through several topics while reflecting on their NFL careers, including the best teams they played on, favorite teammates, toughest players they faced and more.
Where Jets new uniforms rank among throwback looks
Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan react to the New York Jets unveiling new uniforms for the 2024 season before discussing some of their favorite throwback uniforms throughout NFL history.