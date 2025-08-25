NFL hard truths: Seahawks, Pats return to playoffs

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge clings to No. 1 spot, Yordan Alvarez returns to top 30
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Madison Keys loses in the U.S. Open’s first round to Renata Zarazua of Mexico
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Day: Live shows, mock drafts, and expert analysis
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Ngumoha, 16, scores 100th-minute winner for Reds
Osula makes it 2-2 for Newcastle against Liverpool
Guimaraes’ header gives Magpies hope v. Liverpool
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge clings to No. 1 spot, Yordan Alvarez returns to top 30
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Madison Keys loses in the U.S. Open’s first round to Renata Zarazua of Mexico
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Day: Live shows, mock drafts, and expert analysis
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Ngumoha, 16, scores 100th-minute winner for Reds
Osula makes it 2-2 for Newcastle against Liverpool
Guimaraes’ header gives Magpies hope v. Liverpool
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
NFL hard truths: Seahawks, Pats return to playoffs
August 25, 2025 02:55 PM
FNIA explore the "hard truths" for the 2025 NFL season, from the Colts' decision to start Daniel Jones to a pair of teams who can return to the postseason.
Related Videos
01:54
McLaurin’s extension ‘makes sense’ for both sides
01:27
McLaurin profiles as fantasy WR3 after extension
01:11
AFC West Champion picks: Consider Broncos at +250
04:26
Fantasy backfield takeaways from preseason Week 3
08:53
Will Bears’ Odunze emerge as a fantasy asset?
12:17
Late-round tight end dart throws: Smith, Johnson
08:28
Kraft, Ferguson among Tier 3 tight end standouts
06:39
Why Kittle, McBride are worth drafting over Bowers
04:34
Target Warren, Engram after elite tight ends go
06:19
Win total predictions for 2025: Giants
02:24
Why Nabers could pace NFC East in rec. yards
03:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Commanders
05:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Cowboys
04:50
Win total predictions for 2025: Eagles
04:24
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
05:38
Win total predictions for 2025: Bills
01:50
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1
04:17
Win total predictions for 2025: Jets
07:13
Win total predictions for 2025: Dolphins
10:33
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
02:19
Giants’ schedule prevents ‘high-ceiling outcomes’
04:56
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
12:07
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’
06:09
Who Raiders could turn to for new backup QB
08:12
Campbell gives candid assessment of Hooker
10:54
Evaluating which Browns QB will back up Flacco
12:15
Factors in Shough-Rattler QB competition
13:20
Wentz could be a good mentor to McCarthy
10:56
Dart, Winston, DeVito emerging as ‘Three Amigos’
01:16
New WR Vele can step into slot for Saints offense
Latest Clips
01:54
Ngumoha, 16, scores 100th-minute winner for Reds
01:20
Osula makes it 2-2 for Newcastle against Liverpool
01:03
Guimaraes’ header gives Magpies hope v. Liverpool
01:15
Ekitike slots home Liverpool’s second v. Newcastle
01:46
Pick up Lowe, Berget for fantasy MLB stretch run
03:14
Gordon sent off for dangerous tackle on van Dijk
01:21
Gravenberch powers Liverpool in front of Newcastle
01:31
What Semien’s injury means for Rangers, fantasy
06:58
Browns doing ‘the smart thing’ giving Sanders time
01:31
What can we expect from Phillies’ Wheeler in 2026?
06:41
Dolphins have problem at ‘top of their food chain’
02:39
Isak ‘has no intention’ of playing for Newcastle
05:16
Fleetwood’s path to PGA Tour title is ‘admirable’
08:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
07:24
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
08:51
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
07:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
01:26
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
10:23
Texas vs. Ohio State is a ‘monster’ Week 1 matchup
03:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
01:28
Muchova should get by ‘unscathed’ against Venus
18:11
Shedeur, rookie QBs must speed up pocket process
01:49
Three things we learned from Fulham 1-1 Man United
09:13
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
08:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
06:10
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
05:38
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
09:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue