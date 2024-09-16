Watch Now
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
Mike Florio explains how Deshaun Watson could be at risk to lose his guaranteed money and why it’s big the plaintiff is willing to cooperate with the league.
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
Mike Florio outlines the next steps for Tua Tagvailoa, to get cleared and then decide what he wants to do next, as well as what QB options the Dolphins have if needed.
Mayfield, Buccaneers won’t be doubted anymore
Mike Florio details the Buccaneers' road victory over the Detroit Lions, explaining why Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay won't be doubted anymore.
Garrett recalls moving experiences after 9/11
Jason Garrett discusses the emotions of playing for the New York Giants after 9/11, sharing his moving experiences of going to Ground Zero and playing the team's first home game since the tragedy.
Pump the brakes on Vikings, Cowboys after Week 1
Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett evaluate which teams to pump the brakes on after the first week of the NFL season, highlighting both the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys.
Williams vs. Stroud headlines Bears-Texans on SNF
Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett break down the upcoming quarterback matchup between C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams on Sunday Night Football, discussing what they expect from both players at NRG Stadium.
First impressions of Williams, Daniels, Nix
Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett analyze the NFL debuts of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, discussing why early struggles are expected for the rookie quarterbacks.
Dobbins a fantasy surprise in Week 1
Matthew Berry breaks down J.K. Dobbins' huge day in his Los Angeles Chargers debut and explains why better days are ahead for Marvin Harrison Jr. in fantasy football.
Lions played with ‘attitude’ against Rams
Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy discuss the Detroit Lions' overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams, breaking down how the team continues to embody the grit and tenacity of the city.
Hutchinson hopes DET defense can be team’s anchor
Aidan Hutchinson joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to discuss the Lions’ rivalry with the Rams, his role models, how Detroits’ new CBs are an upgrade and more.
Week 1 recap: Dak gets paid, Williams makes debut
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry recap Week 1 of the NFL Season. The Cowboys lay it on the Browns, the Patriots surprise the Bengals, who left us shaking our heads, and more.
Speed Round: Week 1 Fill in the Blank
The FNIA crew do a speed round to reveal the most impressive wins, new head coaches who want a Week 1 mulligan, best individual performances and more.