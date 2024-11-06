Watch Now
Making sense of Cowboys' confusing trade deadline
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison commend the Kansas City Chiefs for their trade deadline moves before exploring what went wrong for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.
Lions are ‘the real deal’ ahead of SNF Week 10
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison preview the Week 10 SNF matchup between the Lions and Texans, including the success of GM Brad Holmes and the impact of Za'Darius Smith on the defensive side of the ball.
Falcons, Eagles, Rams eatin’ good ahead of Week 10
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss teams and players that have been on a tear heading into Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season, including the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams.
Bowles needed to bet on team, not coin toss vs. KC
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss why Todd Bowles' decision to not go for two against the Chiefs was a "huge mistake" due to Kansas City's ability to "never panic" in critical moments.
How Bears, Dolphins fell short in critical moments
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the importance of executing in critical moments and break down how the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins failed to do so in their respective Week 9 matchups.
2024 NFL midseason awards: Top candidates
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth who their picks are for Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, MVP and more.
Darnold had one of the best ‘ugly’ games of year
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth how the Vikings managed to bounce back, dissect what they saw from Joe Flacco, evaluate the Colts' defensive plan for Justin Jefferson and more.
Jones talks falling in love with Vikings
Aaron Jones joins the PSNFF desk to discuss the Vikings’ win over the Colts, embracing the Minnesota culture, playing alongside Sam Darnold and more.
Speed Round: Handing out NFL midterm grades
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to give out midterm grades for a handful of NFL teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.
Falcons ‘swag surf’ all over Cowboys in Week 9
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Atlanta Falcons' 27-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys and Kirk Cousins' three-touchdown performance in the victory.
Ravens’ ‘three-headed monster’ unleashed vs. DEN
The Football Night in America crew react to the Baltimore Ravens' 41-10 throttling of the Denver Broncos and the big performance from the three-headed monster of Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers.
Allen continues ‘phenomenal’ season in Week 9 win
The FNIA crew breaks down the Buffalo Bills' Week 9 victory over the Miami Dolphins, discussing Josh Allen's "phenomenal" season and Tyler Bass' clutch game-winning 61-yard field goal.