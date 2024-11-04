Watch Now
Speed Round: Handing out NFL midterm grades
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to give out midterm grades for a handful of NFL teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.
Falcons ‘swag surf’ all over Cowboys in Week 9
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Atlanta Falcons' 27-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys and Kirk Cousins' three-touchdown performance in the victory.
Ravens’ ‘three-headed monster’ unleashed vs. DEN
The Football Night in America crew react to the Baltimore Ravens' 41-10 throttling of the Denver Broncos and the big performance from the three-headed monster of Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers.
Allen continues ‘phenomenal’ season in Week 9 win
The FNIA crew breaks down the Buffalo Bills' Week 9 victory over the Miami Dolphins, discussing Josh Allen's "phenomenal" season and Tyler Bass' clutch game-winning 61-yard field goal.
Detroit Lions off to best start since 1956
The FNIA crew recap the Detroit Lions victory over the Green Bay Packers and discuss why the "Road to New Orleans" looks like it could go through Dan Campbell's squad.
Source: Smith is ‘expected’ to be traded to Lions
Mike Florio provides insight on the latest trade news surrounding Za’Darius Smith, who is expected to be on the move from Cleveland to Detroit.
Cousins FaceTimes Florio about facing Zimmer’s D
Mike Florio FaceTimes with Kirk Cousins to unpack what it meant for him to finally get a win over Dallas, how he's getting more comfortable with the Atlanta offense and more.
Jefferson talks connection with Darnold, O’Connell
Justin Jefferson chats with Devin McCourty about the Vikings' offensive progression with Sam Darnold at quarterback and how head coach Kevin O'Connell is building a special chemistry in Minnesota.
Jefferson ‘chasing greatness’ as Vikings grow
Devin McCourty catches up with Vikings star Justin Jefferson about his career milestones, gameday preparations, and connections with teammates before revisiting several of his best plays this season.
Colts can’t let Jefferson beat them on SNF
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth preview the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Colts and Vikings in Week 9, explaining why Indianapolis can't let Justin Jefferson beat them.
Daniels, Nix eatin’ good heading into NFL Week 9
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth look at the rookie quarterbacks that have impressed throughout the first two months of the season, including Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix.
Flacco brings ‘stability’ as Colts starting QB
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth analyze the Indianapolis Colts' benching of second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and look ahead to the Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 9.
Demonstrating how CHI should’ve defended Hail Mary
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy guide Jac Collinsworth through a reenactment of how to properly defend a Hail Mary attempt and spell out why the Bears made a fundamental error that cost them the game.