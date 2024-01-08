 Skip navigation
Top News

Christian McCaffrey
Super Bowl and Conference Title odds for the Remaining Eight NFL Teams
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup teams set sponsors ahead of 2024 season
Purdue v Nebraska
How to watch Purdue vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceretires_240116.jpg
Eagles longtime center Kelce reportedly retiring
nbc_pft_bucswin_240116.jpg
Bucs still have fight in them after Wild Card win
nbc_pft_sirianni_240116.jpg
‘Spotlight’ on Sirianni after Eagles loss to Bucs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Patriots, Bill Belichick parting seems inevitable

January 7, 2024 10:42 PM
The FNIA crew look back on Bill Belichick's tenure with the New England Patriots and why a parting between both sides seems inevitable.
nbc_snf_detintv_240114.jpg
2:27
Goff: ‘It’s just the beginning’ after win vs. Rams
nbc_fnia_applebees_speedround_240114.jpg
7:25
Speed Round: Coaching matches in 2024
nbc_fnia_appsfull_240114.jpg
33:24
Wild Card Weekend analysis: HOU, KC, GB advance
nbc_fnia_applebees_tbvsphi_240114.jpg
1:56
Can Eagles get ‘juice back’ against Buccaneers?
nbc_fnia_applebees_bufvspit_240114.jpg
1:46
Bills must show ‘championship mentality’ vs. PIT
nbc_fnia_applebees_houvscle_240114.jpg
2:35
Texans are now ‘Texas’ team’ after Wild Card win
nbc_fnia_applebees_kcvsmia_240114.jpg
8:33
Tagovailoa will ‘continue to grow’ with Dolphins
nbc_fnia_applebees_dalvsgb_240114.jpg
10:22
Packers ‘storm’ into Dallas to end Cowboys season
nbc_fnia_floriomccarthy_240114.jpg
0:32
What Cowboys’ loss means for McCarthy, Belichick
nbc_fnia_pk_hollandfeat_240113_final.jpg
5:43
Holland an inspiration amid cancer battle
nbc_snf_miakc_mahomesriceintv_240113.jpg
2:40
Mahomes: ‘Young buck’ Rice made plays for Chiefs
nbc_fnia_floriotomlin_240113.jpg
0:36
Tomlin to evaluate his future after season ends
