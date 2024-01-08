Watch Now
Patriots, Bill Belichick parting seems inevitable
The FNIA crew look back on Bill Belichick's tenure with the New England Patriots and why a parting between both sides seems inevitable.
Goff: ‘It’s just the beginning’ after win vs. Rams
Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown catch up with Melissa Stark following the Detroit Lions' 24-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, discussing how it's just the beginning for them.
Speed Round: Coaching matches in 2024
The FNIA crew serve up their coaching matches in 2024, including predictions on where Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel and Jim Harbaugh will end up given their strong coaching resumes.
Wild Card Weekend analysis: HOU, KC, GB advance
The FNIA crew break down the first half of Super Wild Card Weekend, where the Texans made a statement against the Browns, the Chiefs stuck out a cold win against the Dolphins and the Packers upset the Cowboys.
Can Eagles get ‘juice back’ against Buccaneers?
The FNIA crew debate whether the Philadelphia Eagles can get back on track when they square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Wild Card Weekend.
Bills must show ‘championship mentality’ vs. PIT
The Football Night in America crew look ahead to the Bills vs. Steelers matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend, and discus why Buffalo needs to prove themselves by dominating Pittsburgh.
Texans are now ‘Texas’ team’ after Wild Card win
The FNIA crew discuss the Houston Texans' 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns, and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud's record-setting performance in the win.
Tagovailoa will ‘continue to grow’ with Dolphins
The FNIA crew breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Wild Card win vs. the Miami Dolphins and evaluate what Tua Tagovailoa must do to improve his game going forward.
Packers ‘storm’ into Dallas to end Cowboys season
The Football Night in America crew react to the Green Bay Packers' blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys and Jordan Love's performance on Super Wild Card Weekend.
What Cowboys’ loss means for McCarthy, Belichick
Mike Florio explains why Bill Belichick could be even more of an option for the Cowboys, after Dallas fell to Green Bay 32-48 in Super Wild Card Weekend.
Holland an inspiration amid cancer battle
Peter King chronicles the story of San Francisco 49ers linebackers coach Johnny Holland, who is battling a rare form cancer while he is coaching the team.
Mahomes: ‘Young buck’ Rice made plays for Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes praises the play of Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice after their victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Wild Card Weekend.