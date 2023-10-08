Watch Now
Pickens seizes the opportunity vs. Ravens
Mike Florio discusses what George Pickens saw on his one-on-one matchup vs. Marlon Humphrey, which resulted in a touchdown, in the Pittsburgh Steelers' win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.
Back-to-back weeks in London is ‘huge difference’
Mike Florio provides insight from Travis Etienne following the Jaguars’ 25-20 win over the Bills, which marked their second win in a row in London, and explains how it was advantageous to stay there back-to-back weeks.
‘Too early’ to know if Richardson will miss time
Mike Florio provides an update on Anthony Richardson, who suffered an AC joint sprain, which leads Matthew Berry to dissect how the Colts offense could shift if Gardner Minshew is at the helm.
McCaffrey: ‘There is no ceiling’ for 49ers
Tony Dungy sits down with Christian McCaffrey to discuss his upbringing around football, his road to the 49ers and San Francisco's Sunday Night Football showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
Z. Wilson: ‘I lost us that game’
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison unpack Zach Wilson's evaluation of the Jets' loss to the Chiefs, where the QB took full ownership, and explain why there still are positive takeaways to build off.
Jones: KC’s ‘stifling’ defense fueled win over NYJ
Kansas City Chiefs' star Chris Jones talks about the team's 23-20 win over the Jets, highlighting what the defense did to win the game, his praise for Zach Wilson and more.
Week 4 Word Association: Chargers, Bengals, Stroud
The FNIA crew gives their takeaways to the biggest storylines of Week 4 of the NFL season, including the Los Angeles Chargers' failed tush push, the Cincinnati Bengals' confounding struggles and C.J. Stroud's hot start.
Week 4 recap: Bills, Cowboys make huge statements
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett dive into Week 4, where the Bills handed the Dolphins their first loss of the season, the Cowboys gave Bill Belichick the worst loss of his career and more.
Eagles ‘find a way to win’ against Commanders
The Football Night In America crew reacts to the Eagles' win over the Commanders, in which Philadelphia didn't look its best but managed to find a way to emerge victorious.
Bears couldn’t stop Broncos at ‘critical moments’
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Mike Florio reflect on the Bears' 31-28 loss to the Broncos in Week 4, highlighting Denver's comeback and Chicago's defensive meltdown.
Cowboys hand Belichick worst loss of his career
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Mike Florio explore how the Cowboys took advantage of the Patriots' secondary, unpack what makes Dak Prescott so coachable and more.
Bills give complete performance in win over Miami
The Football Night In America crew breaks down the Buffalo Bills' complete performance in their 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.