Pump the brakes on Vikings, Cowboys after Week 1
Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett evaluate which teams to pump the brakes on after the first week of the NFL season, highlighting both the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys.
Garrett recalls moving experiences after 9/11
Jason Garrett discusses the emotions of playing for the New York Giants after 9/11, sharing his moving experiences of going to Ground Zero and playing the team's first home game since the tragedy.
Williams vs. Stroud headlines Bears-Texans on SNF
Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett break down the upcoming quarterback matchup between C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams on Sunday Night Football, discussing what they expect from both players at NRG Stadium.
First impressions of Williams, Daniels, Nix
Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett analyze the NFL debuts of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, discussing why early struggles are expected for the rookie quarterbacks.
Dobbins a fantasy surprise in Week 1
Matthew Berry breaks down J.K. Dobbins' huge day in his Los Angeles Chargers debut and explains why better days are ahead for Marvin Harrison Jr. in fantasy football.
Lions played with ‘attitude’ against Rams
Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy discuss the Detroit Lions' overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams, breaking down how the team continues to embody the grit and tenacity of the city.
Hutchinson hopes DET defense can be team’s anchor
Aidan Hutchinson joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to discuss the Lions’ rivalry with the Rams, his role models, how Detroits’ new CBs are an upgrade and more.
Week 1 recap: Dak gets paid, Williams makes debut
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry recap Week 1 of the NFL Season. The Cowboys lay it on the Browns, the Patriots surprise the Bengals, who left us shaking our heads, and more.
Speed Round: Week 1 Fill in the Blank
The FNIA crew do a speed round to reveal the most impressive wins, new head coaches who want a Week 1 mulligan, best individual performances and more.
Williams dealing with NFL ‘learning curve’
The Football Night in America crew evaluate Caleb Williams' NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans, explaining what the No. 1 overall pick must do to improve in his first season with the Chicago Bears.
Patriots ‘show identity’ in Week 1 win vs. Bengals
The Football Night in America crew recap the New England Patriots' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, discussing the identity the team showed under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.
Prescott, Cowboys dominate Browns in Week 1
The Football Night in America crew breaks down the Dallas Cowboys' convincing Week 1 victory over the Cleveland Browns, questioning what's next for both quarterbacks after the lopsided matchup.