MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Curtis Cup - Match Day Two
Looking to end U.S. reign, GB&I takes lead into Curtis Cup singles
Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 INCYCAR Doubleheader at Wisconsin State Fair Park
IndyCar starting lineups for Milwaukee: Penske sweeps poles with McLaughlin, Newgarden
2024 US Open - Day 3
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

Top Clips

nbc_pl_dycheintv_240831.jpg
Dyche: Everton ‘just threw it away’ v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boueve_240831.jpg
Extended HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_haalandintv_240831.jpg
Haaland on hot start: ‘I can’t complain’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
McVay on Rams' double downfield threats

August 31, 2024 02:40 PM
Rams head coach Sean McVay breaks down film with Jason Garrett, analyzing what his two stud wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua bring to the table for the team.
Up Next
Capturecalebmaria0830.jpg
3:15
A youth football loss changed Williams’ motivation
Now Playing
caleb.jpg
14:47
Williams pushed by dream of becoming greatest QB
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_simmsmahomesclip_240829.jpg
4:43
Mahomes on his evolution in the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_simmsmahomesintv_240829.jpg
24:58
Mahomes-Reid connection strong heading into season
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_overratedcontenders_240826.jpg
2:41
Dolphins, Cowboys may not be true contenders
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_240826.jpg
3:54
Speed Round: 2024 NFL season preview
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_newcoaches_240826.jpg
2:06
Harbaugh, Morris could be difference on new teams
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kcchallengers_240826.jpg
2:20
Who will challenge Chiefs’ 3-peat bid?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_gbvphipreview_240825.jpg
0:42
Packers-Eagles will be a physical matchup
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_detvlar_240825(1).jpg
1:00
Lions to start season as the hunted against Rams
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_tripleheader_240825(1).jpg
3:48
Previewing NBC’s NFL Week 1 tripleheader
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebeesseg_240825.jpg
11:52
2024 NFL season preview: KC 3-peat, PIT QB
Now Playing