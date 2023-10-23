Watch Now
Ravens 'way too much' for the Lions in Week 7 win
The FNIA crew recap a the Ravens' dominant Week 7 win over the Lions, discussing how Baltimore is in 'great position' to continue to get better and what Detroit needs to do to move forward from the loss.
Mahomes-Kelce connection powers past LAC in Week 7
The FNIA crew recap the AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers in Week 7, questioning Los Angeles' lack of a plan for containing Travis Kelce after he and Patrick Mahomes were too much to overcome.
Bagent leads Bears to win in first NFL start
The FNIA panel analyze Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent's first career NFL start and how the rookie looked poised and confident in the victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Browns lose Watson to injury in win vs. Colts
The FNIA panel recap how the Cleveland Browns were able to pull out a victory over the Indianapolis Colts after losing quarterback Deshaun Watson to a shoulder injury.
Bills have questions after falling short to NE
Bill Belichick secured his 300th win in Week 7 as the Patriots outlasted the Bills, and the FNIA crew discuss if Buffalo can get back on track with injuries piling up on defense and taking the burden off of Josh Allen.
Andrews, BAL offense coming together at right time
Mike Florio provides insight on the Baltimore Ravens offense after a strong showing in Week 7 and shares notes from Mark Andrews, who says now is the time to "separate from the other teams" sitting at 5-2.
Stefanski kept Watson out after head struck turf
Mike Florio provides an update on why Deshaun Watson did not return to the game in Week 7, as well as notes that Kevin Stefanski is planning to start the QB next week in Seattle.
Bagent didn’t make 1st start ‘bigger than it was’
Mike Florio provides insight on Tyson Bagent’s mentality after the undrafted rookie earned a huge win in his first career NFL start.
Tagovailoa finding freedom to be himself with MIA
In this episode of "Gets It", Michael Smith sits down with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to discuss how Mike McDaniel has helped him find the freedom to be himself, as well as overcoming adverse moments in his career.
Kelce, Eagles O-line build rhythm through run game
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce sits down with Devin McCourty to talk about the key to the offensive line's stellar play and how his podcast has helped him keep tabs with the rest of the NFL.
Allen: Bills ‘got to have a sense of urgency’
Josh Allen addresses the media after the close win against the Giants and talks about needing to find a solution to some of the Bills' offensive woes.
Daboll explains decision on last play vs. Bills
Brian Daboll explains what happened during the final play of the Giants-Bills SNF showdown, after New York ultimately came up short against Buffalo.