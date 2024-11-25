 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs
St. Louis Blues fire Drew Bannister and hire Jim Montgomery as coach
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina at UCLA
No. 1 South Carolina women stunned by fifth-ranked UCLA 77-62, ending Gamecocks’ 43-game win streak
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Final Round
2024 LPGA money list: Jeeno Thitikul sets new single-season record

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriodanieljones_241124.jpg
Unpacking Jones’ options for his future
nbc_cbb_wbbjums_241124.jpg
Highlights: Mississippi State crushes Jacksonville
nbc_nfl_dalrushpresser_241124.jpg
Rush breaks down ‘full team effort’ against WAS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs
St. Louis Blues fire Drew Bannister and hire Jim Montgomery as coach
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina at UCLA
No. 1 South Carolina women stunned by fifth-ranked UCLA 77-62, ending Gamecocks’ 43-game win streak
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Final Round
2024 LPGA money list: Jeeno Thitikul sets new single-season record

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriodanieljones_241124.jpg
Unpacking Jones’ options for his future
nbc_cbb_wbbjums_241124.jpg
Highlights: Mississippi State crushes Jacksonville
nbc_nfl_dalrushpresser_241124.jpg
Rush breaks down ‘full team effort’ against WAS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jones 14-yard catch shows genius of O'Connell

November 24, 2024 08:00 PM
Mike Florio shares insight on why Aaron Jones' 14-yard reception in the fourth quarter showed the genius of coach Kevin O'Connell, also touching on how players sometimes "read stuff" online and on social media.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_floriodanieljones_241124.jpg
1:07
Unpacking Jones’ options for his future
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_dalparsonsft_241124.jpg
3:14
FaceTime with Parsons: 4th quarter ‘made no sense’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_wk12ajbrownintclip_241123.jpg
5:32
Brown: Barkley has been ‘everything’ for Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_wk12intajbrown_241123.jpg
14:51
Brown talks leadership role, playing with Barkley
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_biggsurprise_241120.jpg
9:48
PIT, WAS, CIN are biggest surprises of NFL season
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_rodneyhof_241120.jpg
1:19
Harrison a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_241120.jpg
2:11
Can Rams minimize Saquon, Eagles pass rush on SNF?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_joedouglas_241120.jpg
4:21
Timing of Jets firing Douglas questionable
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_whoeatgood_241120__112245.jpg
2:25
Lions offense, Saquon eatin’ good ahead of Week 12
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_askrodneytony_241118.jpg
3:36
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 11
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_derwinjamesintv_241117.jpg
4:29
James: Chargers can ‘win in any fashion’
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_bengalsshort_241118.jpg
2:26
How Bengals must approach rest of the season
Now Playing