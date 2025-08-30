Family makes Barkley's feats more special

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MotoAmerica SB 2025 100 division merges 2026 - Brian J Nelson.jpg
MotoAmerica merges Stock 1000 into the Superbike class for 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What Cup playoff drivers say are their strengths and weaknesses entering NASCAR postseason
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ruben_amorim_intrv_250830v2.jpg
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
nbc_pl_wilson_ilsidor_intv_250830.jpg
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
nbc_pl_leenew_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MotoAmerica SB 2025 100 division merges 2026 - Brian J Nelson.jpg
MotoAmerica merges Stock 1000 into the Superbike class for 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What Cup playoff drivers say are their strengths and weaknesses entering NASCAR postseason
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ruben_amorim_intrv_250830v2.jpg
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
nbc_pl_wilson_ilsidor_intv_250830.jpg
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
nbc_pl_leenew_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Family makes Barkley's feats more special

August 30, 2025 02:04 PM
Saquon Barkley talks with Maria Taylor about how the people around him, including his family and the Eagles offensive line, make his accomplishments possible.

Related Videos

Andy_Reid_interview.jpg
06:24
Reid on evolution of the quarterback position
barkleytaylorintv-250829.jpg
20:08
Barkley examines the masterpieces from last season
Andy_n_Jason_raw.jpg
31:05
Reid balancing discipline and fun in coaching
nbc_roto_micahparsons_250829.jpg
01:30
Potential fantasy implications of Parsons’ trade
nbc_ffhh_lateroundrbs_250829.jpg
02:05
Jags’ Tuten an ideal late-round fantasy RB target
nbc_ffhh_lateroundwrs_250829.jpg
02:08
Downs, Godwin among top late-round pass catchers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250829.jpg
01:36
NFC West Champion odds: Target 49ers at +155
nbc_ffhh_tenstorylines_250829.jpg
20:27
Fantasy storylines to buy: Warren, Hunter, JCM
nbc_ffhh_tenchicken_250829.jpg
15:15
Why Berry passes on Barkley, Bowers in drafts
Undervalued_raw.jpg
05:36
Undervalued fantasy assets: Metcalf, Conner, Evans
nbc_roto_coybets_250829.jpg
02:06
Johnson, Coen lead best bets for Coach of the Year
nbc_roto_nfceast_250829.jpg
01:41
Parsons trade shakes up NFC East futures
nbc_roto_cowboysfutures_250829.jpg
02:03
How Parsons trade impacts Cowboys’ win total bets
nbc_roto_packersfutures_250829.jpg
02:32
GB is ‘most likely’ to win NFC after Parsons trade
nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
01:21
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
05:14
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
06:00
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4
nbc_pft_hcqb_250829.jpg
03:44
Identifying the best NFL head coach-QB combos
nbc_pft_tombrady_250829.jpg
08:10
Inside Brady’s broadcasting rule revisions
nbc_pft_harbaughaim_250829.jpg
02:37
Harbaugh: LAC will win Super Bowl or ‘die trying’
nbc_pft_coachperspective_250829.jpg
07:52
Garrett peels back curtain on negotiations in DAL
nbc_pft_nfcodds_250829.jpg
04:08
How Parsons trade shakes up NFC North odds
nbc_pft_garrettshocked_250829.jpg
04:46
Why Garrett is ‘shocked’ Cowboys let Parsons go
nbc_pft_parsons_250829.jpg
07:58
Packers ‘infuse’ foundation with star in Parsons
nbc_pft_jonesonrundefense_250829.jpg
07:29
Jones stresses importance of stopping the run
nbc_pft_jonesmispronunciation_250829.jpg
06:12
Jones shows ‘raw disrespect’ to Parsons
nbc_pft_jonesonparsons_250829.jpg
05:20
Jones sells idea Dallas is better without Parsons
nbc_pft_parsonsdraftpiece_250829.jpg
08:03
DAL could’ve used Parsons as 2025 Draft leverage
nbc_pft_parsonsstoodup_250829.jpg
12:38
Parsons ‘stood up to the machine’ for trade
simms_parsons_reax_raw.jpg
01:19
Simms: Parsons takes Packers ‘over the top’

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_ruben_amorim_intrv_250830v2.jpg
09:03
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
nbc_pl_wilson_ilsidor_intv_250830.jpg
02:22
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
nbc_pl_leenew_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
02:45
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds
nbc_nas_truckdar_250830.jpg
10:20
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Darlington
nbc_pl_wov_eve_hl_250830_copy.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Everton Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_muburhl_250830.jpg
15:49
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
02:01
Amorim gets much-needed win as Man United survive
nbc_pl_sunbrehl_250830.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Brentford Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_eve_goal2_250830v2.jpg
01:33
Ndiaye nets Everton’s go-ahead goal v. Wolves
nbc_pl_totvbouhl_250830.jpg
12:15
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_goalmu3bur2_250830.jpg
07:04
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd dramatic 3-2 lead
nbc_cyc_jasperintv_250830.jpg
01:10
Philipsen: ‘I had to find my way’ for Stage 8 win
nbc_pl_eve_goal_3_250830.jpg
01:22
Dewsbury-Hall drills Everton 3-1 ahead of Wolves
vuelta_stage_8_finish.jpg
06:09
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 8 Finish
nbc_pl_sunbre_isidorgoal_250830.jpg
01:35
Isidor nets 96th-minute winner for Sunderland
nbc_pl_wov_goal2_250830.jpg
01:42
Gomes blasts Wolves within one goal of Everton
nbc_pl_sunbre_feegoal_250830.jpg
02:46
Le Fee’s penalty brings Sunderland level v. Bees
nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
01:22
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
01:27
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalmu2bur1_250830.jpg
01:29
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead
nbc_pl_goalbur1mu1_250830.jpg
01:19
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United
nbc_pl_munbur_silvaintv_250830.jpg
45
Silva sounds off on VAR decisions against Fulham
nbc_wnba_highlights0829_250830.jpg
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
nbc_pl_goalmu1bur0_250830.jpg
01:07
Cullen’s own goal gifts Man United lead v. Burnley
nbc_p_wov_goal1_250830.jpg
01:25
Hwang brings Wolves level against Everton
nbc_pl_evs_goal1_250830.jpg
01:40
Beto heads Everton in front of Wolves
sales_nas_creditone_darlington_250830.jpg
03:21
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kick off at Darlington
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250830.jpg
01:17
Evanilson’s effort gives Bournemouth lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_chefulhl_250830.jpg
10:26
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Fulham Matchweek 3
nbc_nas_darlingtonpromo_250821.jpg
01:08
‘One slip can change everything’ at Darlington