Family makes Barkley's feats more special

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MotoAmerica merges Stock 1000 into the Superbike class for 2026
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
What Cup playoff drivers say are their strengths and weaknesses entering NASCAR postseason
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MotoAmerica merges Stock 1000 into the Superbike class for 2026
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
What Cup playoff drivers say are their strengths and weaknesses entering NASCAR postseason
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Family makes Barkley's feats more special
August 30, 2025 02:04 PM
Saquon Barkley talks with Maria Taylor about how the people around him, including his family and the Eagles offensive line, make his accomplishments possible.
Related Videos
06:24
Reid on evolution of the quarterback position
20:08
Barkley examines the masterpieces from last season
31:05
Reid balancing discipline and fun in coaching
01:30
Potential fantasy implications of Parsons’ trade
02:05
Jags’ Tuten an ideal late-round fantasy RB target
02:08
Downs, Godwin among top late-round pass catchers
01:36
NFC West Champion odds: Target 49ers at +155
20:27
Fantasy storylines to buy: Warren, Hunter, JCM
15:15
Why Berry passes on Barkley, Bowers in drafts
05:36
Undervalued fantasy assets: Metcalf, Conner, Evans
02:06
Johnson, Coen lead best bets for Coach of the Year
01:41
Parsons trade shakes up NFC East futures
02:03
How Parsons trade impacts Cowboys’ win total bets
02:32
GB is ‘most likely’ to win NFC after Parsons trade
01:21
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
05:14
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
06:00
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4
03:44
Identifying the best NFL head coach-QB combos
08:10
Inside Brady’s broadcasting rule revisions
02:37
Harbaugh: LAC will win Super Bowl or ‘die trying’
07:52
Garrett peels back curtain on negotiations in DAL
04:08
How Parsons trade shakes up NFC North odds
04:46
Why Garrett is ‘shocked’ Cowboys let Parsons go
07:58
Packers ‘infuse’ foundation with star in Parsons
07:29
Jones stresses importance of stopping the run
06:12
Jones shows ‘raw disrespect’ to Parsons
05:20
Jones sells idea Dallas is better without Parsons
08:03
DAL could’ve used Parsons as 2025 Draft leverage
12:38
Parsons ‘stood up to the machine’ for trade
01:19
Simms: Parsons takes Packers ‘over the top’
Latest Clips
09:03
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
02:22
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
02:45
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds
10:20
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Darlington
11:05
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Everton Matchweek 3
15:49
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 3
02:01
Amorim gets much-needed win as Man United survive
13:29
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Brentford Matchweek 3
01:33
Ndiaye nets Everton’s go-ahead goal v. Wolves
12:15
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3
07:04
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd dramatic 3-2 lead
01:10
Philipsen: ‘I had to find my way’ for Stage 8 win
01:22
Dewsbury-Hall drills Everton 3-1 ahead of Wolves
06:09
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 8 Finish
01:35
Isidor nets 96th-minute winner for Sunderland
01:42
Gomes blasts Wolves within one goal of Everton
02:46
Le Fee’s penalty brings Sunderland level v. Bees
01:22
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
01:27
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
01:29
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead
01:19
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United
45
Silva sounds off on VAR decisions against Fulham
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
01:07
Cullen’s own goal gifts Man United lead v. Burnley
01:25
Hwang brings Wolves level against Everton
01:40
Beto heads Everton in front of Wolves
03:21
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kick off at Darlington
01:17
Evanilson’s effort gives Bournemouth lead v. Spurs
10:26
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Fulham Matchweek 3
01:08
‘One slip can change everything’ at Darlington
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue