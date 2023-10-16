Watch Now
Speed Round: NFL Week 6 too soon judgements
The FNIA crew quickly talks about the Lions being legit Super Bowl contenders, the Houston Texans challenging the AFC South, and whether Atlanta should change its current quarterback situation.
Up Next
Week 6 recap: Hill, Jets, Browns make statements
Week 6 recap: Hill, Jets, Browns make statements
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Matthew Berry dive into Week 6, where the Jets and Browns handed the Eagles and 49ers their first losses, Tyreek Hill impressed and more.
Week 6 big bet winners on DraftKings Sportsbook
Week 6 big bet winners on DraftKings Sportsbook
Matthew Berry gives props to some big winners betting on DraftKings Sportsbook from NFL Week 6.
Mostert, Pitts, injuries highlight Week 6 fantasy
Mostert, Pitts, injuries highlight Week 6 fantasy
Matthew Berry talks about the injuries that may affect fantasy managers moving forward and identifies the best performances from this week's action.
Jets defense stifles Eagles in upset victory
Jets defense stifles Eagles in upset victory
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett analyze how the New York Jets defense put the clamps down on the Eagles offense in the Week 6 victory.
Dolphins show offensive versatility vs. Panthers
Dolphins show offensive versatility vs. Panthers
The Miami Dolphins made scoring look easy against the Carolina Panthers, but the FNIA crew like the variety of ways the team is getting into the end zone.
Ravens, Jackson look comfortable against Titans
Ravens, Jackson look comfortable against Titans
The Ravens offense look comfortable against the Titans in London and the FNIA panel like what they're seeing from Lamar Jackson.
Raiders win against the Patriots come at a price
Raiders win against the Patriots come at a price
The FNIA crew discuss the Raiders coming out on top against New England and talk about the injury that knocked Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out of the game.
Browns defense cracks the 49ers code
Browns defense cracks the 49ers code
The Cleveland Browns defense figures out how to the stop the potent 49ers attack, but a litany of key injuries also contributed to San Francisco's loss.
Update on five QBs injured in Week 6 slate
Update on five QBs injured in Week 6 slate
Mike Florio details the latest on Jimmy Garoppolo, Justin Fields, Baker Mayfield, Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill, who were all injured in Week 6.
Schwartz helps engineer Browns win against 49ers
Schwartz helps engineer Browns win against 49ers
Mike Florio talks about the physicality of the Browns defense in their win against San Francisco and how the players are crediting defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for getting them prepared.
Lawrence sustains ‘bruise in the knee’ in Week 6
Lawrence sustains ‘bruise in the knee’ in Week 6
Mike Florio provides an update on Trevor Lawrence, who is getting his knee checked out after getting banged up in Week 6, as well as examines what a short week could entail for the QB.