Steelers finding their identity each week
The Steelers continue to earn tough wins, but the FNIA crew saw signs of true progression in Pittsburgh's victory over the Packers.
Speed Round: Can Dobbs lead Vikings to playoffs?
The FNIA desk breaks down a few key questions coming out of Week 10, from the 49ers' place among the elite to Kyler Murray's status with the Cardinals.
Quarterback isn’t the only change coming to Pats
With the Patriots benching Mac Jones on their final drive and still falling to 2-8 against the Colts, it's time for New England to come to reality about what this year's team is.
Lions show ‘maturity’ in Week 10 win vs. Chargers
The Football Night in America crew discuss the Lions showing maturity in their win vs. the Chargers, but how they need to put forth a better effort on defense if they want to be considered one of the NFL's elite teams.
Stroud takes Texans ‘across finish line’ in win
The Football Night in America crew recap the Houston Texans' thrilling Week 10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and another masterful performance by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Watson leads ‘resilient’ Browns to comeback win
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Cleveland Browns' comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, and Deshaun Watson's second half performance in Week 10.
Stroud dominates again vs. Bengals
Mike Florio explains what Tank Dell said about why C.J. Stroud is so special before the FNIA crew marvels at Stroud's early success in his NFL career.
Young off to a great start with 49ers
Mike Florio explains what Chase Young told him about how much he's enjoying being with the 49ers after being moved at the trade deadline.
Why Hockenson ‘loves’ catching passes from Dobbs
Mike Florio provides insight on T.J. Hockenson’s history with QB Joshua Dobbs, as well as examines the latest surrounding Derek Carr.
Pierce details ‘humbling’ experience as interim HC
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce catches up with Rodney Harrison about taking over the team at this point in the season,
Hamlin has emotional postgame moment in Cincinnati
As the Sunday Night Football Final crew wrap up the show, they notice Damar Hamlin taking a moment by himself on the field at Paycor Stadium.
AFC North playoff picture will be a ‘dogfight’
After the Bengals defeated the Bills on SNF, capping a week where every team in the AFC North won, the PSNFF crew analyze how far teams can go in the playoffs.