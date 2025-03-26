Patriots' additions fit well with Vrabel

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA TOUR - 2005 THE PLAYERS Championship - Phil Mickelson Practice Round
Legendary short-game instructor Dave Pelz dies at 85
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for Mar. 27
Alysa Liu World Championships
Alysa Liu tops figure skating worlds short program in return season from 2-year retirement

Top Clips

oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
Liu credits state of mind following short program
nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson
nbc_gc_kordaintv_250236.jpg
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA TOUR - 2005 THE PLAYERS Championship - Phil Mickelson Practice Round
Legendary short-game instructor Dave Pelz dies at 85
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for Mar. 27
Alysa Liu World Championships
Alysa Liu tops figure skating worlds short program in return season from 2-year retirement

Top Clips

oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
Liu credits state of mind following short program
nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson
nbc_gc_kordaintv_250236.jpg
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Patriots' additions fit well with Vrabel

March 26, 2025 02:34 PM
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth break down the Patriots' string of free agency moves, including the most recent addition of Stefon Diggs.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
01:14
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson
nbc_fnia_chasehiggins_250326.jpg
08:47
CIN ‘left their game plan’ paying Chase, Higgins
harrisonarnold.jpg
05:01
Lions propose rule change for defensive holding
nbc_roto_diggs_250326.jpg
01:11
Patriots’ Diggs is a ‘high-end WR3' with upside
nbc_fnia_steelersqb_250326.jpg
11:40
Tomlin, Steelers playing risky game with Rodgers
shedeur_sanders.jpg
04:38
Could NYG draft Sanders after veteran QB signings?
nbc_csu_tylerwarren_250326.jpg
12:59
Warren creates ‘magic’ with ball in his hands
nbc_csu_odds_250326.jpg
02:16
Should Jets get TE in first round of 2025 draft?
nbc_csu_masontaylor_250326.jpg
06:14
Taylor changes direction at ‘receiver-type level’
nbc_csu_loveland_250326.jpg
10:05
Loveland is ‘high level’ run blocking tight end
nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
08:19
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_oht_everettint_250324.jpg
06:02
Everett details sports marketing for NFL QB Hurts
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
05:18
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
04:38
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?
nbc_pft_parsonslawrence_250326.jpg
08:40
Parsons: Questioning my commitment is ‘outrageous’
nbc_pft_patriotstravishunter_250326.jpg
03:39
Why Hunter could be exactly what the Patriots need
nbc_pft_diggspatriots_250326.jpg
04:33
Simms: Diggs-McDaniels will be deadly combination
nbc_pft_vikingsjjmccarthy_250326.jpg
08:29
Vikings haven’t told McCarthy he’s the starter
nbc_pft_camward_250326.jpg
04:42
Titans reportedly to hold private workout for Ward
nbc_pft_russgiantsrodgers_250326.jpg
02:59
What Wilson to the Giants means for Rodgers
nbc_pft_aaronrodgerssteelers_250326.jpg
06:39
There’s a sense Rodgers doesn’t fit who PIT is
nbc_pft_shedeurjets_250326.jpg
03:32
Florio: Don’t rule out Sanders to the Jets
nbc_pft_giantsdraft_250326.jpg
17:14
Adding Wilson preserves ‘strategic edge’ for draft
nbc_pft_russellwilsondeal_250326.jpg
14:23
Wilson is ‘insurance for insurance’ with Giants
nbc_golf_smithintv_250325.jpg
01:21
Smith: McCarthy showing ‘swagger’ at NFLPA Classic
nbc_golf_nflpajameis_250325.jpg
06:46
Jameis brings jokes, smack talk to NFLPA Classic
nbc_golf_teamkirkintv_250325.jpg
01:19
Kirk is ‘first team all-vibes’ at NFLPA Classic
nbc_golf_teammayeintv_250325.jpg
01:16
NFL QBs detail struggles at NFLPA Classic
nbc_golf_lizardintv_250325.jpg
01:27
Jameis Winston interviews Larry, who is a lizard
nbc_golf_nflpagolfday1_250325.jpg
08:31
NFL golf highlights: NFLPA Golf Classic, Day 1

Latest Clips

nbc_gc_kordaintv_250236.jpg
01:58
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
oly_fswom_worlds_liushort_250326.jpg
06:46
Liu atop the podium after short program at worlds
oly_asmgs_odermattmeillard_250326.jpg
04:32
Meillard edges teammate Odermatt in WC Finals GS
nbc_roto_rbsanthonydavis_250326.jpg
03:18
How Davis’ return affects Marshall in fantasy
nbc_dps_dponcbbtransferportal_250326.jpg
15:36
Is transfer portal activity at ‘an alarming rate?’
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250326.jpg
01:07
Memorial Park’s back nine will test players
lillardhurt.jpg
02:20
Trent Jr. could benefit in Lillard’s absence
nbc_roto_jones_250326.jpg
01:35
‘Ambiguity’ clouds Jones’ timeline, fantasy appeal
nbc_roto_montgomery_250326.jpg
01:22
What Montgomery’s injury means for D-backs, Nelson
nbc_roto_aroldischapman_250326.jpg
01:20
Chapman named Red Sox closer to begin 2025 season
nbc_dlb_jimmybutlerv2_250326.jpg
05:53
What to make of Butler’s return to Miami with GSW
nbc_gt_sauceintv_250326.jpg
02:43
Jets CB Gardner ‘addicted’ to playing golf
nbc_cyc_voltastage3hl_250326.jpg
26:44
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 3
scheffler.jpg
05:40
Wood’s takeaways from Florida, Ryder Cup updates
tatumkings.jpg
01:33
Celtics have warning signs ahead of game vs. Suns
nbc_cyc_juanayusointv_250326.jpg
01:07
Bonus seconds important for Ayuso after stage win
nbc_cyc_voltastage3finish_250326.jpg
08:04
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 3 finish
nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
04:04
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
06:26
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_bte_lillard_250326.jpg
01:33
Bucks dealt blow with Lillard out indefinitely
nbc_roto_dukeunc_250326.jpg
01:17
Is North Carolina being overlooked against Duke?
nbc_roto_ncstatelsu_250326.jpg
01:19
Eye over in LSU vs. NC State Sweet 16 matchup
nbc_dps_wilsonwinston_250326.jpg
06:31
How will Russ-Jameis dynamic work with Giants?
nbc_dps_brownsdraft_250326.jpg
07:07
Are Browns sold on drafting Shedeur?
nbc_golf_season1thoughts_250326.jpg
05:29
How TGL can expand upon first season’s momentum
nbc_dps_erniejohnson_250326.jpg
18:56
Johnson: NCAA need ‘limitations’ on NIL
nbc_soccer_brazilarg_250325.jpg
02:51
Highlights: Argentina vs. Brazil (En Español)
nbc_golfcentral_tostiinterview_250325.jpg
11:17
Tosti: My passion is authentic, just ‘who I am’
nbc_moto_bmomentsbirm_250325.jpg
14:58
Supercross 2025: Birmingham biggest moments
big_ten_ncaa_tourney.jpg
02:58
Inside Big Ten’s ‘monster’ NCAA Tournament