Top News

NCAA Basketball: UCLA at Oregon
Dylan Andrews banks in 3 with 0.4 seconds left to lift UCLA past No. 12 Oregon, 73-71
Jennings_SMU.jpg
What we learned from the first 12-team College Football Playoff field: Snubs, surprises and lessons
CI9P4042-1.jpeg
It takes a steady hand to be part of the Borg-Warner Trophy at the Indianapolis 500

Top Clips

nfc_south_thumb.jpg
NFC South clinching probabilities with Kornacki
nbc_fnia_florioheyward_241208.jpg
Heyward eager for ‘state championship’ v. Eagles
bill.jpg
Belichick ‘very surprised’ by lack of NFL interest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kornacki shows how Week 14 changed NFC West race

December 8, 2024 08:11 PM
Steve Kornacki gives the numbers for how Week 14 delivered a big hit to the Cardinals' NFC West chances and explains the state of the race between them, the Seahawks, the Rams and the 49ers.
