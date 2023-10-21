Watch Now
Tagovailoa finding freedom to be himself with MIA
In this episode of "Gets It", Michael Smith sits down with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to discuss how Mike McDaniel has helped him find the freedom to be himself, as well as overcoming adverse moments in his career.
Kelce, Eagles O-line build rhythm through run game
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce sits down with Devin McCourty to talk about the key to the offensive line's stellar play and how his podcast has helped him keep tabs with the rest of the NFL.
Allen: Bills ‘got to have a sense of urgency’
Josh Allen addresses the media after the close win against the Giants and talks about needing to find a solution to some of the Bills' offensive woes.
Daboll explains decision on last play vs. Bills
Brian Daboll explains what happened during the final play of the Giants-Bills SNF showdown, after New York ultimately came up short against Buffalo.
Diggs, Bills get back to the run to turn the tide
Stefon Diggs joins PSNFF to talk about the hard-fought win against a stingy Giants team and seeing Damien Harris being taken away from the game in an ambulance.
Week 6 recap: Hill, Jets, Browns make statements
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Matthew Berry dive into Week 6, where the Jets and Browns handed the Eagles and 49ers their first losses, Tyreek Hill impressed and more.
Speed Round: NFL Week 6 too soon judgements
The FNIA crew quickly talks about the Lions being legit Super Bowl contenders, the Houston Texans challenging the AFC South, and whether Atlanta should change its current quarterback situation.
Week 6 big bet winners on DraftKings Sportsbook
Matthew Berry gives props to some big winners betting on DraftKings Sportsbook from NFL Week 6.
Mostert, Pitts, injuries highlight Week 6 fantasy
Matthew Berry talks about the injuries that may affect fantasy managers moving forward and identifies the best performances from this week's action.
Jets defense stifles Eagles in upset victory
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett analyze how the New York Jets defense put the clamps down on the Eagles offense in the Week 6 victory.
Dolphins show offensive versatility vs. Panthers
The Miami Dolphins made scoring look easy against the Carolina Panthers, but the FNIA crew like the variety of ways the team is getting into the end zone.
Ravens, Jackson look comfortable against Titans
The Ravens offense look comfortable against the Titans in London and the FNIA panel like what they're seeing from Lamar Jackson.