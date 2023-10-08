 Skip navigation
Top News

Epson Tour Championship - Final Round
Auston Kim, Kristen Gillman turn big Sundays into LPGA cards at Epson finale
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - Final Round
H.J. Kim wins wire-to-wire at Ascendant; Lexi six back
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K - Final Round
Quigley bounces back from late double to win on PGA Tour Champions

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florioetienne_231008.jpg
Back-to-back weeks in London is ‘huge difference’
nbc_fnia_florio_pickens_231008.jpg
Pickens seizes the opportunity vs. Ravens
nbc_golf_sandersfinalround_231008.jpg
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Epson Tour Championship - Final Round
Auston Kim, Kristen Gillman turn big Sundays into LPGA cards at Epson finale
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - Final Round
H.J. Kim wins wire-to-wire at Ascendant; Lexi six back
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K - Final Round
Quigley bounces back from late double to win on PGA Tour Champions

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florioetienne_231008.jpg
Back-to-back weeks in London is ‘huge difference’
nbc_fnia_florio_pickens_231008.jpg
Pickens seizes the opportunity vs. Ravens
nbc_golf_sandersfinalround_231008.jpg
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4

‘Too early’ to know if Richardson will miss time

October 8, 2023 07:28 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on Anthony Richardson, who suffered an AC joint sprain, which leads Matthew Berry to dissect how the Colts offense could shift if Gardner Minshew is at the helm.
nbc_fnia_florioetienne_231008.jpg
0:38
Back-to-back weeks in London is ‘huge difference’
nbc_fnia_florio_pickens_231008.jpg
0:28
Pickens seizes the opportunity vs. Ravens
nbc_fnia_sfmccaffreyint_231008.jpg
16:47
McCaffrey: ‘There is no ceiling’ for 49ers
nbc_psnff_zachwilsonsounddisc_231001.jpg
3:57
Z. Wilson: ‘I lost us that game’
nbc_psnff_kcjonesint_231001.jpg
10:26
Jones: KC’s ‘stifling’ defense fueled win over NYJ
nbc_fnia_app_wordassociation_231001.jpg
6:53
Week 4 Word Association: Chargers, Bengals, Stroud
nbc_fnia_applebeesfull_231001.jpg
21:06
Week 4 recap: Bills, Cowboys make huge statements
nbc_fnia_appwasphi_231001.jpg
2:20
Eagles ‘find a way to win’ against Commanders
nbc_fnia_app_denchi_231001.jpg
3:22
Bears couldn’t stop Broncos at ‘critical moments’
nbc_fnia_applebeesdalne_231001.jpg
4:06
Cowboys hand Belichick worst loss of his career
nbc_fnia_app_buffmia_v2_231001.jpg
3:36
Bills give complete performance in win over Miami
nbc_fnia_florio_judon_231001.jpg
0:36
White, Judon among injuries coming out of Week 4
