Week 5 Fact or Fiction: Eagles, Jaguars, Ridder
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett discuss some of Week 5's top storylines, including if the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL and the Jacksonville Jaguars' performance.
Greenlaw plays like any play could be his last
Dre Greenlaw sheds light on what fuels the 49ers' defensive mindset, how he's learned from Fred Warner, what Steve Wilks has brought to San Francisco, reflects on his football career and more.
McCarthy reflects on ‘very humbling loss’ to 49ers
Kathryn Tappen, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison dissect how the 49ers were able to get under the Cowboys' skin and examine how Dallas needs to adjust moving forward.
Week 5 recap: Chiefs hang on; Saints shutout Pats
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Matthew Berry dive into Week 5, where the Chiefs survived the Vikings, the Saints dominated the Patriots on the road and more.
Berry recaps best bets placed during NFL Week 5
Matthew Berry runs through the best bets that were placed during NFL Week 5, including action on Dallas Goedert and Tua Tagovailoa, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dolphins ‘run wild’ vs. Giants in NFL Week 5
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett break down how the Dolphins' versatile offense fueled their win over the Giants, what makes Miami's offensive line so effective and more.
Jets show signs of improvement in win vs. Broncos
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett analyze the New York Jets' performance against the Denver Broncos and how the team rallied behind Nathaniel Hackett in the Week 5 victory.
Steelers ‘find a way to win’ against the Ravens
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett analyze how the Steelers were able to keep it close long enough to get a few breaks, why the Ravens need to get back to their true identity and more.
Chiefs, Mahomes do enough against the Vikings
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 5 win over the Minnesota Vikings, including the greatness of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Florio: Patriots’ results are ‘all on’ Belichick
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett break down the New England Patriots' blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints and what head coach Bill Belichick needs to do to turn things around.
NFL Week 5 updates: Richardson, Kelce, Jones
Mike Florio provides the latest on Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, Justin Jefferson and Travis Kelce coming out of the Week 5 slate of games.
Back-to-back weeks in London is ‘huge difference’
Mike Florio provides insight from Travis Etienne following the Jaguars’ 25-20 win over the Bills, which marked their second win in a row in London, and explains how it was advantageous to stay there back-to-back weeks.