What the future holds for Daboll, Jones
Mike Florio explains why the Giants eventually could bench Daniel Jones to ensure he doesn’t get injured and affect things financially, as well as discuss Brian Daboll’s outlook in New York.
Kittle FaceTimes Simms to detail McCaffrey’s aura
Chris Simms calls up George Kittle to unpack the special attributes Christian McCaffrey brings to the field, talk through the mentality he had on his TD that wasn't even supposed to go to him and more.
Film room analysis with Texans’ Ryans on Stroud
Tony Dungy catches up with Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans about his connection with C.J. Stroud and more before diving into their preparations for the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
Ryans, Texans rally behind Stroud’s leadership
Tony Dungy sits down with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans ahead of Week 10, reflecting on C.J. Stroud's growth, why Houston emphasizes character in its locker room, and more.
Goff making a career of overcoming adversity
Jason Garrett sits down with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff to discuss his rookie scouting report, what he has learned overcoming tough situations and his time in the Motor City so far.
Lions are ‘the real deal’ ahead of SNF Week 10
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison preview the Week 10 SNF matchup between the Lions and Texans, including the success of GM Brad Holmes and the impact of Za'Darius Smith on the defensive side of the ball.
Falcons, Eagles, Rams eatin’ good ahead of Week 10
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss teams and players that have been on a tear heading into Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season, including the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams.
Making sense of Cowboys’ confusing trade deadline
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison commend the Kansas City Chiefs for their trade deadline moves before exploring what went wrong for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.
Bowles needed to bet on team, not coin toss vs. KC
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss why Todd Bowles' decision to not go for two against the Chiefs was a "huge mistake" due to Kansas City's ability to "never panic" in critical moments.
How Bears, Dolphins fell short in critical moments
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the importance of executing in critical moments and break down how the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins failed to do so in their respective Week 9 matchups.
2024 NFL midseason awards: Top candidates
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth who their picks are for Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, MVP and more.
Darnold had one of the best ‘ugly’ games of year
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth how the Vikings managed to bounce back, dissect what they saw from Joe Flacco, evaluate the Colts' defensive plan for Justin Jefferson and more.