Stroud credits 'resilient teammates' in Week 6 win
C.J. Stroud describes why this was a critical win for the Texans ahead of their bye week and how their goal was to quote "empty the tank" against the Saints.
Walker: Knew CLE was ‘locked in’ before beating SF
Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker said that he knew his team was locked in leading up to the upset win over San Francisco and that he called the 49ers' game-deciding missed field goal from the sideline.
Burrow: Need to put together ‘a complete game’
Joe Burrow explains how the Bengals' were strong offensively in the first half and bailed out by the defense in the second half against the Seahawks.
Top NFL Week 6 player props
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson take a look at the top NFL Week 6 player props, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Daniel: Bears are letting Fields start to flourish
Chase Daniel analyzes Justin Fields' recent hot streak as the Chicago Bears have stopped "holding back" the young quarterback. Plus, he analyzes Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott and the Denver Broncos.
Which Panthers, Cowboys merit starting in Week 6?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the key fantasy players in Panthers-Dolphins, Cardinals-Rams and Chargers-Cowboys.
Regression Files: Be wary of London, Cousins
Denny Carter joins FFHH to explain why he’s expecting Drake London and Jonathan Mingo to move in different fantasy directions moving forward and explore other regression candidates.
Week 6 Pick-Up Lines: Chase, London eye big days
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers both like receivers to go over their listed yardage lines (per DraftKings Sportsbook) in Week 6, but which bet does Matthew Berry prefer?
Room for both Montgomery, Gibbs in Detroit
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers evaluate the latest player injury news entering Week 6 in the NFL, including a Lions team that owners are still trying to figure out.
‘Bad scene in Denver’ limits fantasy value
Between an ineffective run game and a disconnected pass game, the Broncos aren’t a team ripe for fantasy output.
Time to worry about Mahomes in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer their fantasy takeaways from the Chiefs’ “snoozy” Thursday night win over the Broncos.
Smith Jr. ‘made it personal’ with Broncos’ Jeudy
Dan Patrick looks at the recent back-and-forth between former NFL WR Steve Smith Jr. and Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy.