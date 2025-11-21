Expect Godwin to have a 'part-time role' in return

 Skip navigation
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e0429d3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5092x2864+0+236/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F39%2Fe9%2F8980f024480288ba974536c597d9%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247821790
Andrew Novak leads RSM Classic as two rounds remain in PGA Tour season
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e4b8cf0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4246x2388+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd8%2Fce%2F008c85fc4492a2192fa4427a96f2%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247668486
Several bubble guys miss RSM Classic cut, though Beau Hossler among those still with chances
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

nbc_roto_nuggets_rocketsV2_251121.jpg
Nuggets vs. Rockets could be a ‘live betting spot’
nbc_roto_trailblazers_warriorsV2_241121.jpg
Will Warriors cover at home against Trail Blazers?
nbc_roto_panthersV2_251121.jpg
Can Panthers continue playoff push vs. 49ers?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e0429d3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5092x2864+0+236/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F39%2Fe9%2F8980f024480288ba974536c597d9%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247821790
Andrew Novak leads RSM Classic as two rounds remain in PGA Tour season
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e4b8cf0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4246x2388+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd8%2Fce%2F008c85fc4492a2192fa4427a96f2%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247668486
Several bubble guys miss RSM Classic cut, though Beau Hossler among those still with chances
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

nbc_roto_nuggets_rocketsV2_251121.jpg
Nuggets vs. Rockets could be a ‘live betting spot’
nbc_roto_trailblazers_warriorsV2_241121.jpg
Will Warriors cover at home against Trail Blazers?
nbc_roto_panthersV2_251121.jpg
Can Panthers continue playoff push vs. 49ers?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Expect Godwin to have a 'part-time role' in return

November 21, 2025 04:51 PM
With Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin nearing a return, Kyle Dvorchak expects a limited role for him initially, lowering his fantasy ceiling for the time being.

nbc_roto_panthersV2_251121.jpg
02:17
Can Panthers continue playoff push vs. 49ers?
nbc_roto_mvp_straffordV2_251121.jpg
02:16
Stafford leading MVP race after Allen’s TNF loss
nbc_roto_joeburrow_251121.jpg
01:22
Fantasy significance of possible Burrow return
nbc_roto_bestbet_henry_251121v2.jpg
01:41
Ravens’ RB Henry, Bears are NFL Week 12 best bets
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustraitions_251121.jpg
05:37
Cardinals’ Wilson a safe flex option in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_week12injuries_251121.jpg
16:58
Where does Burrow rank if he returns in Week 12?
nbc_ffhh_billstexansrecap_251121.jpg
14:10
Allen’s slump a trend for QBs facing HOU defense
nbc_berry_lastcall_251121.jpg
03:04
Hall, Henry among best Week 12 prop bets
nbc_berry_ontap_251121.jpg
06:28
Purdy has higher ceiling than Prescott in Week 12
nbc_roto_week12_patriots_jetsV4_251121.jpg
01:27
Pats covering vs. CIN among best NFL Week 12 bets
nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
11:17
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
05:05
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
05:21
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12
nbc_pft_bills_josh_picture_251121v2.jpg
14:39
How can Allen and Bills finally get over the hump?
nbc_pft_bucsrams_251121.jpg
11:08
Bucs seeking much-needed win vs. Rams on SNF
nbc_pft_davismills_251121.jpg
05:22
Mills does enough for Texans against Bills
florio_and_holley.jpg
07:42
Florio and Holley discuss love for video games
nbc_pft_aj_brown_part2_251121.jpg
06:13
How should Eagles handle Brown situation?
nbc_pft_texansdefense_251121.jpg
10:07
Allen and Bills were ‘overwhelmed’ by Texans’ D
nbc_pft_eagles_part1_251121.jpg
07:07
Are Eagles putting up with ‘dysfunction?’
nbc_pft_firstconvo_251121.jpg
03:42
Texans defense smothers Allen and Bills
nbc_nfl_peacockmaddencastpromo_251120.jpg
04:46
Madden NFL Cast continues to evolve in 2025
nbc_ffhh_qblove_251120.jpg
04:54
Maye, Stafford have high fantasy upside in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251120.jpg
01:45
Don’t start Vikings’ McCarthy in fantasy this week
nbc_ffhh_rbhate_251120.jpg
07:20
Avoid starting RBs Williams, Jeanty in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_draftk_251120.jpg
04:12
Bet on Collins, Mills to have big games vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_wrtehate_251120.jpg
04:35
Be wary of Worthy, Tucker, Hockenson in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_wrtelove_251120.jpg
11:13
Olave, Kelce top Berry’s pass catcher Love list
nbc_ffhh_rbslove_251120.jpg
10:53
Expect big games from Henry, Robinson in Week 12
nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
02:01
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12

nbc_cbb_halftimehl_251121.jpg
02:44
Michigan State, Arizona impress with big wins
nbc_roto_nuggets_rocketsV2_251121.jpg
01:48
Nuggets vs. Rockets could be a ‘live betting spot’
nbc_roto_trailblazers_warriorsV2_241121.jpg
01:56
Will Warriors cover at home against Trail Blazers?
nbc_lpga_sagstrom_251121.jpg
36
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
nbc_roto_jamescook_251121.jpg
01:17
Cook ‘good in all facets’ in Bills’ backfield
nbc_cbb_arizonaap_251121.jpg
02:59
‘No doubt’ Arizona should be ranked No. 1
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
06:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
nbc_cbb_davisupdateVOD_251121.jpg
01:18
BYU honor code will affect Davis’ status
nbc_roto_nickeil_251121.jpg
01:36
Alexander-Walker stepping up in Young’s absence
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_251121.jpg
01:30
Maxey putting together ‘MVP-caliber’ season
nbc_roto_sabonis_251121.jpg
01:48
Kings’ Sabonis out multiple weeks
nbc_nba_notb_olympictalk_251121.jpg
10:02
Team USA Basketball roster picks for 2028 Olympics
heisman_bets_251121.jpg
02:16
ND’s Love an exceptional value in Heisman market
nbc_nba_notb_pick6set_251121.jpg
04:28
Holmgren flying under the radar with Thunder
nbc_nba_notb_lamelo_251121.jpg
09:59
Reacting to report that Ball is open to trade
nbc_nba_notb_sga_251121.jpg
03:02
Does SGA’s lack of 4th-quarter play hurt MVP case?
oly_fswom_bradietennellshort_251121.jpg
05:24
Tennell turns it up in short program at Finlandia
oly_fsmen_jasonbrownshort_251121.jpg
05:19
Brown brings it with Riverdance short in Finland
k_state_mpx_thumb.jpg
03:50
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
maxey_mpx.jpg
01:59
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
nbc_nba_sasvatl_251120.jpg
02:00
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win
nbc_nba_memvsac_251120.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Grizzlies dismantle Kings
clippers_sixers_mpx.jpg
01:55
HLs: Suggs fuels Magic’s blowout win over Clippers
nbc_cbb_nebvnmhl_251120.jpg
05:24
Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico
nbc_roto_donovanclingan_251120.jpg
01:35
Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_mannixmavs_251120.jpg
04:15
Where do Mavs stand ahead of NBA trade season?
nbc_golf_cmerd1_251120.jpg
06:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
nbc_golf_thitikul_251120.jpg
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
nbc_golf_nelly_251120.jpg
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón