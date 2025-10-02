McLaurin still a high-variance option at WR

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Podium streaks bracketed Cameron Beaubier’s comeback Superbike championship in 2025
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Minnesota prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, top players, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
+1 More
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Eric Froton
,
Caitlin Clark says Collier made ‘valid’ points and Commissioner Engelbert hasn’t contacted her
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Chatfield shoots 59 on Korn Ferry Tour
TE Waller is enticing streamer in fantasy football
Realistic fantasy expectations for Skattebo
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Podium streaks bracketed Cameron Beaubier’s comeback Superbike championship in 2025
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Minnesota prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, top players, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
+1 More
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Eric Froton
,
Caitlin Clark says Collier made ‘valid’ points and Commissioner Engelbert hasn’t contacted her
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Chatfield shoots 59 on Korn Ferry Tour
TE Waller is enticing streamer in fantasy football
Realistic fantasy expectations for Skattebo
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS and more!
Close
Watch Now
McLaurin still a high-variance option at WR
October 2, 2025 03:45 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the kind of impact Terry McLaurin may have when he returns to the Washington Commanders lineup.
Related Videos
01:29
Realistic fantasy expectations for Skattebo
14:01
Collins, Worthy poised for big games in Week 5
03:03
Mayfield, Lawrence may struggle vs. top defenses
11:20
Maye, Prescott can keep cooking in Week 5
11:36
Believe in RBs Judkins, Kamara in Week 5
03:28
Don’t rely on Smith, Addison in Week 5 fantasy
02:40
Matchups work against Mason, Brown in Week 5
01:50
Bet on yardage overs for Adams, Robinson
03:06
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
01:50
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
02:16
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals
02:34
NFL Week 5 preview: Patriots vs. Bills
03:05
NFL Week 5 preview: Lions vs. Bengals
02:13
NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Seahawks
02:38
NFL Week 5 preview: Chiefs vs. Jaguars
04:54
NFL Week 5 preview: Broncos vs. Eagles
02:48
NFL Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. Jets
02:03
Take the over on total points for Patriots-Bills
02:27
Texans can burn Raven’s ‘decimated’ defense
03:10
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Panthers
02:07
Pricing the NFL MVP market beyond Allen
03:20
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Colts
03:28
NFL Week 5 preview: Giants vs. Saints
04:32
NFL Week 5 preview: Texans vs. Ravens
04:54
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns
04:58
NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
04:40
Inside Vrabel’s coaching style in New England
07:29
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 5 players to watch
05:15
Why teams must rethink OT strategy with new rules
07:13
Why Brady owns part of Raiders but not Patriots
Latest Clips
02:30
Chatfield shoots 59 on Korn Ferry Tour
01:21
TE Waller is enticing streamer in fantasy football
09:28
Robertson may be punished after Leonard inquiry
04:44
Samson: ‘Work stoppage is going to happen’ in WNBA
04:00
Why Durant ‘is everything’ HOU could’ve asked for
11:24
Nuggets among teams who can dethrone Thunder
04:55
Will anyone stand in Nuggets’ way of Finals win?
12:13
Bucks are ‘out of bullets’ in talks with Giannis
22:09
Australia the team to watch at MXoN at Ironman
05:29
Will Dolphins make Panthers look good in Week 5?
06:35
Were Heat smart to give Jović $62.4 million deal?
18:14
King: ‘I actually like’ NFL games ending in ties
15:03
Michaels: San Francisco 49ers are ‘star-crossed’
01:36
Minnesota’s offense could struggle vs. Ohio State
07:06
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
02:08
Bet on Smith, Beck, Moore to win Heisman Trophy
07:15
Spartans, Bulldogs are underdogs to back in Week 6
01:59
Take Boise State to score over 20.5 points vs. ND
01:24
Take the under in total points for Illinois-Purdue
04:43
Miami vs. FSU is ‘clearly the game of the day’
02:56
Can Houston avoid getting bulldozed by Texas Tech?
07:10
Petrino back to Arkansas in ‘most ridiculous’ move
03:57
Kiffin is right: The CFB dynasty era is over
04:16
Will Arch get right with big game vs. Florida?
04:04
Vandy could live to rue smack talk vs. Alabama
02:30
Fleetwood talks Ryder Cup shift to Dunhill Links
01:56
Senior WRs are shining for Maryland
02:18
Murray, Pepperell banter at Alfred Dunhill Links
02:12
Early best bets in Dodgers-Phillies playoff series
01:27
Maye being ‘the guy’ is still in question in NE
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue