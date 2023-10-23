 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: ALCS-Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Eovaldi remains perfect, Rangers slug their way to 9-2 win over Astros to force Game 7 in ALCS
Homestead MTJ car.jpg
Woes leave Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin below cutline after Homestead
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1
What Cup drivers said after Homestead playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_snf_mcdanielpostgame_231022.jpg
McDaniel: Need to make loss to Eagles ‘worth it’
nbc_snf_hurtsbrownint_231022.jpg
Hurts-Brown connection shines after big Eagles win
nbc_snf_miaphilites_231022.jpg
Highlights: Eagles’ D locks down Dolphins in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: ALCS-Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Eovaldi remains perfect, Rangers slug their way to 9-2 win over Astros to force Game 7 in ALCS
Homestead MTJ car.jpg
Woes leave Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin below cutline after Homestead
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1
What Cup drivers said after Homestead playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_snf_mcdanielpostgame_231022.jpg
McDaniel: Need to make loss to Eagles ‘worth it’
nbc_snf_hurtsbrownint_231022.jpg
Hurts-Brown connection shines after big Eagles win
nbc_snf_miaphilites_231022.jpg
Highlights: Eagles’ D locks down Dolphins in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

40-For-40: Breaking Taylor suspension story

October 23, 2023 12:00 AM
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he reflects on breaking the news of Lawrence Taylor's four-game suspension in the 1988 season and how he was inspired by the movie, All the President's Men.
