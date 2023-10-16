 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Crew chief laments “terrible decision” in keeping Martin Truex Jr. out
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_nygbuf_allenintv_231015.jpg
Allen: Bills defense ‘bailed us out’
nbc_snf_nygbuflites_231015.jpg
Highlights: Bills surge in fourth-quarter for win
nbc_fnia_fullapplebees_231015.jpg
Week 6 recap: Hill, Jets, Browns make statements

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Crew chief laments “terrible decision” in keeping Martin Truex Jr. out
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_nygbuf_allenintv_231015.jpg
Allen: Bills defense ‘bailed us out’
nbc_snf_nygbuflites_231015.jpg
Highlights: Bills surge in fourth-quarter for win
nbc_fnia_fullapplebees_231015.jpg
Week 6 recap: Hill, Jets, Browns make statements

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

40-For-40: Spending time with Belichick's parents

October 16, 2023 12:00 AM
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he remembers profiling Patriots coach Bill Belichick in 2004, where he visited Belichick's parents and got to see the future HOF coach's childhood bedroom.
Up Next
nbc_pk_nflinjuries_231010.jpg
14:20
Two of the ‘biggest’ NFL names injured early
Now Playing
dnp_nbc_pk40_bettisfinalgame_230803.jpg
2:05
40-For-40: King remembers Bettis’ final NFL game
Now Playing
nbc_pk_deionsanderseffect_231003__223621.jpg
15:18
King: Sanders will be better than Williams in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pk_giantsplayoff_231003.jpg
10:18
NYG flaws have been exposed after 2022 playoff run
Now Playing
nbc_pk_texansdoubters_231003.jpg
8:57
King: ‘I love watching the Houston Texans’
Now Playing
nbc_pk_larpukanacua_230925.jpg
20:37
Rams’ Nacua talks upbringing, setting NFL records
Now Playing
nbc_pk_powerrankingsv2_230919.1_1920x1080.jpg
17:38
Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles atop King’s power rankings
Now Playing
nbc_pk_pukaandrams_230919.jpg
7:58
Nacua at forefront of Rams’ revitalization
Now Playing
nbc_pk_dolphinschargers_230912.jpg
3:11
Can Tagovailoa become a top 5 NFL quarterback?
Now Playing
nbc_pk_brownsbengals_230912.jpg
3:35
How the Browns defense ‘flustered’ Burrow in win
Now Playing
nbc_pk_ramsseahawks_230912.jpg
3:17
Why Rams are ‘most impressive’ team after Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_pk_jetsbillsrodgers_230912.jpg
22:03
Jets show grit, Bills QB Allen does not
Now Playing