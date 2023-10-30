 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

William Byron at Martinsville.jpg
Long: William Byron endures to reach Championship 4
Cypress Point
Cypress Point, Atlanta Athletic Club set to host NCAA golf events
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
What Cup drivers said after Martinsville playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_allenintv_231029.jpg
Allen: Chargers reset before Week 8 win over Bears
nbc_snf_herbertecklerintv_231029.jpg
Ekeler, Herbert brush aside injuries to lead LAC
nbc_snf_chilaclites_231029.jpg
Highlights: Chargers handle Bears in L.A.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

William Byron at Martinsville.jpg
Long: William Byron endures to reach Championship 4
Cypress Point
Cypress Point, Atlanta Athletic Club set to host NCAA golf events
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
What Cup drivers said after Martinsville playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_allenintv_231029.jpg
Allen: Chargers reset before Week 8 win over Bears
nbc_snf_herbertecklerintv_231029.jpg
Ekeler, Herbert brush aside injuries to lead LAC
nbc_snf_chilaclites_231029.jpg
Highlights: Chargers handle Bears in L.A.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

40-For-40: Visiting Randle's childhood home

October 30, 2023 12:00 AM
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he tells the unforgettable story of visiting Mumford, Texas in 1998 to see the childhood home of Hall of Fame DT John Randle.
Up Next
nbc_pk_cambynumintv_231026_1920x1080_2277030979552__083034.jpg
12:41
Inside Bynum’s journey to get his wife a visa
Now Playing
nbc_pk_moralofthestory_231024.jpg
6:22
Moral of the story through 7 weeks of NFL season
Now Playing
nbc_pk_henrytrade_231024.jpg
4:32
Titans are ‘open for business’ ahead of deadline
Now Playing
nbc_pk_40for401988taylor_231013.jpg
3:32
40-For-40: Breaking Taylor suspension story
Now Playing
nbc_pk_schwartzsteinint_231020.jpg
31:47
TNF Analytics reveals the ‘hidden game’ in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pk_atlcampbellintv2_231018.jpg
19:35
‘Ageless One’ Campbell surprised by longevity
Now Playing
nbc_pk_dolphinseagles_231017.jpg
3:52
Dolphins vs. Eagles a ‘showcase game’ for NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pk_paolantonio_231017.jpg
26:03
Eagles pass defense is a ‘concern’ for Paolantonio
Now Playing
nbc_pk_undefeatedteams_231017.jpg
10:03
Dissecting elite tier of NFL teams after Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_pk_40for402004belichick_231013.jpg
3:49
40-For-40: Spending time with Belichick’s parents
Now Playing
nbc_pk_nflinjuries_231010.jpg
14:20
Two of the ‘biggest’ NFL names injured early
Now Playing
dnp_nbc_pk40_bettisfinalgame_230803.jpg
2:05
40-For-40: King remembers Bettis’ final NFL game
Now Playing