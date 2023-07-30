 Skip navigation
Top News

Oakland Athletics v Colorado Rockies
Medina’s Meteoric Rise
Nicky Lopez
Atlanta Braves acquire veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals
MLB: Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals
Rangers acquire starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the Cardinals

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230730.jpg
Fords have strong Cup showing at Richmond
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_230730.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_preece_230730.jpg
Preece submits best Cup finish of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Allen still has bitter taste after Bengals loss

July 30, 2023 06:36 PM
Peter King catches up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen about the team's postseason loss to the Bengals, how he has become a better player and what it's like to see teammate Damar Hamlin on the field again.
Up Next
nbc_pk_newkidkincaid_230730.jpg
0:57
Kincaid is another ‘big red zone weapon’ for Allen
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bills3things_230730.jpg
2:20
King’s three focal points from Bills training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pk_amonraintv_230729.jpg
20:29
How being trilingual helps St. Brown in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pk_dancampbellintv_230729.jpg
5:14
Campbell ‘giddy’ for Lions season opener
Now Playing
nbc_pk_3thingslions_230729.jpg
2:16
Are the Lions ready for primetime next season?
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidmontgomery_230729.jpg
1:08
Montgomery has ‘gigantic’ shoes to fill in Detroit
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidpeterson_230729.jpg
0:39
Peterson provides crucial help at CB for Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_pk_miketomlinintv_230729.jpg
7:00
Tomlin details potential of young Steelers team
Now Playing
nbc_pk_steelers3things_230729.jpg
1:52
Takeaways from Steelers’ ‘camp tranquility’
Now Playing
nbc_pk_kennypickettint_230728.jpg
8:13
Pickett ready to take on larger leadership role
Now Playing
nbc_pk_jets3thingsv2_230728.jpg
2:05
Three things: Rodgers ‘happy’ to give up money
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkid_solov2_230728.jpg
0:55
New Kid in Town for New York Jets: Allen Lazard
Now Playing