 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_gbghccrewind_240226.jpg
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Minnesota: Time, streaming info for Wednesday’s college basketball game
lsuconn.jpg
March Madness history: Past winners, most titles, Final Four appearances, winningest coaches and more
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR penalizes teams of Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece for Atlanta infractions

Top Clips

nbc_pk_retirement_240227.jpg
King reflects on decision to retire after 40 years
nbc_gc_paigemackenzie_240227.jpg
Challenges of ‘The Bear Trap’ at PGA National
nbc_gc_kirkandcoleintvs_240227.jpg
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a ‘great test’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_gbghccrewind_240226.jpg
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Minnesota: Time, streaming info for Wednesday’s college basketball game
lsuconn.jpg
March Madness history: Past winners, most titles, Final Four appearances, winningest coaches and more
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR penalizes teams of Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece for Atlanta infractions

Top Clips

nbc_pk_retirement_240227.jpg
King reflects on decision to retire after 40 years
nbc_gc_paigemackenzie_240227.jpg
Challenges of ‘The Bear Trap’ at PGA National
nbc_gc_kirkandcoleintvs_240227.jpg
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a ‘great test’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Browns propose moving trade deadline back

February 27, 2024 05:34 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons explain why they like the Browns' proposal to move the NFL trade deadline back two weeks.
Up Next
nbc_pk_retirement_240227.jpg
14:20
King reflects on decision to retire after 40 years
Now Playing
nbc_pk_40for401989_240223.jpg
5:35
40-For-40: Growing up with Montana and White
Now Playing
nbc_pk_sblviiitakeaways_240220.jpg
17:53
Peter King’s three takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII
Now Playing
nbc_pk_firstrdqbs_240220.jpg
6:12
How many quarterbacks will go top-10 in the draft?
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_pk40for402010_240216.jpg
3:47
40-For-40: Inside the NFL’s turning point on CTE
Now Playing
nbc_pk_mattnagyintv_240206.jpg
7:26
Nagy: Chiefs’ offensive creativity stems from Reid
Now Playing
nbc_pk_purdyintv_240129.jpg
6:33
Purdy details ‘roller-coaster’ path to Super Bowl
Now Playing
nbc_pk_40for40_andyreidcorndog_230811.jpg
2:10
40-For-40: Reid’s ‘corn dog’ wins Super Bowl LVII
Now Playing
nbc_pk_afc_240123.jpg
6:57
Can Chiefs offense keep up with Lamar, Ravens?
Now Playing
nbc_pk_nfc_240123.jpg
9:26
Purdy must play better for 49ers to beat Lions
Now Playing
nbc_pk_40for40_94broncosraiders_240119.jpg
3:20
40-For-40: Inside the Broncos-Raiders rivalry
Now Playing
jaredgofflionsramspk.jpg
8:46
Goff imposed will on Rams in Wild Card game
Now Playing