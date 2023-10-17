 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaleb Edwards (W).jpg
Tight End Kaleb Edwards Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Cooper Perry (W).jpg
Wide Receiver Cooper Perry Accepts 2025 All-American Bowl Invitation
Marco Jones (W).jpg
Four-Star Marco Jones Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_calebwilliams_231017.jpg
Are expectations fair for USC’s Caleb Williams?
nbc_bfa_sanders_231017.jpg
Colorado has no ‘wiggle room’ after Stanford loss
nbc_bfa_belichickleavingpats_231017.jpg
Will Belichick leave the Patriots after 2023?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaleb Edwards (W).jpg
Tight End Kaleb Edwards Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Cooper Perry (W).jpg
Wide Receiver Cooper Perry Accepts 2025 All-American Bowl Invitation
Marco Jones (W).jpg
Four-Star Marco Jones Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_calebwilliams_231017.jpg
Are expectations fair for USC’s Caleb Williams?
nbc_bfa_sanders_231017.jpg
Colorado has no ‘wiggle room’ after Stanford loss
nbc_bfa_belichickleavingpats_231017.jpg
Will Belichick leave the Patriots after 2023?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Eagles pass defense is a 'concern' for Paolantonio

October 17, 2023 02:18 PM
Sal Paolantonio joins Peter King to discuss the Eagles' 20-14 loss to the Jets, the impact of injuries to Lane Johnson and Avonte Maddox, Aaron Rodgers' future and more.
Up Next
nbc_pk_dolphinseagles_231017.jpg
3:52
Dolphins vs. Eagles a ‘showcase game’ for NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pk_undefeatedteams_231017.jpg
10:03
Dissecting elite tier of NFL teams after Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_pk_40for402004belichick_231013.jpg
3:49
40-For-40: Spending time with Belichick’s parents
Now Playing
nbc_pk_nflinjuries_231010.jpg
14:20
Two of the ‘biggest’ NFL names injured early
Now Playing
dnp_nbc_pk40_bettisfinalgame_230803.jpg
2:05
40-For-40: King remembers Bettis’ final NFL game
Now Playing
nbc_pk_deionsanderseffect_231003__223621.jpg
15:18
King: Sanders will be better than Williams in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pk_giantsplayoff_231003.jpg
10:18
NYG flaws have been exposed after 2022 playoff run
Now Playing
nbc_pk_texansdoubters_231003.jpg
8:57
King: ‘I love watching the Houston Texans’
Now Playing
nbc_pk_larpukanacua_230925.jpg
20:37
Rams’ Nacua talks upbringing, setting NFL records
Now Playing
nbc_pk_powerrankingsv2_230919.1_1920x1080.jpg
17:38
Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles atop King’s power rankings
Now Playing
nbc_pk_pukaandrams_230919.jpg
7:58
Nacua at forefront of Rams’ revitalization
Now Playing
nbc_pk_dolphinschargers_230912.jpg
3:11
Can Tagovailoa become a top 5 NFL quarterback?
Now Playing