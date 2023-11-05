 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals
Reds decline $20M option on Joey Votto, likely ending Cincinnati career after 17 seasons
WoO 2023 Brad Sweet Celebrates Charlotte.jpg
Brad Sweet seals fifth Outlaws championship with first Charlotte win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ATHLETICS-MARATHON-NYC
New York City Marathon: Tamirat Tola wins in record time; Hellen Obiri’s historic double

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_woodsonintv_231105.jpg
Woodson: Indiana adding banners ‘long overdue’
nbc_pl_updatev2_231105.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool survive scare v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_tactics_231105.jpg
Analyzing Doku’s ‘sensational’ game v. Cherries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Hunt breaks down NFL's international future

November 5, 2023 12:23 PM
Peter King talks with Chiefs part owner and member of the NFL International Committee Clark Hunt about what his father would say about international NFL games and the future of such league efforts.
