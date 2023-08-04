Watch Now
King 'bullish' on ATL for strong defensive line
Peter King shares three things he learned in Atlanta Falcons training camp, highlighted by the strength of the defensive line and quarterback Desmond Ridder's confidence.
Up Next
King: Robinson is ‘do-everything guy’ for ATL
King: Robinson is 'do-everything guy' for ATL
There's only one option for Peter King's New Kid In Town on the Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, the top-10 draft pick and "do-everything guy" catching his teammates' attention in training camp.
Smith explains ‘positionless’ role with Falcons
Smith explains 'positionless' role with Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith joins Peter King to discuss playing for head coach Arthur Smith, his decision to join the Falcons and being "positionless" in Atlanta's unique offense.
Hidden strengths of Smith’s young Falcons offense
Hidden strengths of Smith's young Falcons offense
Peter King sits down with Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith to discuss the versatility of his team, the promise of QB Desmond Ridder and how the defense got more physical on the defensive side of the ball.
McDaniel’s Dolphins know how to have fun
McDaniel's Dolphins know how to have fun
Peter King runs through his three takeaways from Miami Dolphins training camp, including the hallmark of a Mike McDaniel team, Vic Fangio's new confident defense, and the promise of safety Jevon Holland.
MIA’s DC Fangio will rely on safeties, versatility
MIA's DC Fangio will rely on safeties, versatility
Peter King's New Guy In Town for the Miami Dolphins is defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose defense will rely heavily on safeties and players' ability to play the whole field.
Waddle discusses the origins of his ‘waddle’ dance
Waddle discusses the origins of his 'waddle' dance
Jaylen Waddle joins Peter King to discuss playing in the heat, Tua Tagovailoa's leadership and the origins of his 'waddle' touchdown celebration.
King’s key takeaways from Ravens’ training camp
King's key takeaways from Ravens' training camp
Peter King gives his three takeaways from the Baltimore Ravens training camp, including Lamar Jackson's mood in camp, the emergence of a rookie wide receiver and a new-look offense.
King: Flowers ‘most impressive’ rookie in camp
King: Flowers 'most impressive' rookie in camp
Peter King's New Kid in Town for the Baltimore Ravens is rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers, who he heralds as the most impressive rookie he's witnessed on his training camp tour so far.
Jackson: New Ravens offense looking ‘explosive’
Jackson: New Ravens offense looking 'explosive'
Peter King catches up with Lamar Jackson at Ravens' training camp to discuss his contract negotiation process, why he's happy in Baltimore, new wide receivers and more.
Graham likes to rewatch video of him sacking Brady
Graham likes to rewatch video of him sacking Brady
Peter King catches up with Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham to ask him if he still carries around the picture of him sacking Tom Brady.
Johnson: ‘Nothing to lose’ playing injured in SB
Johnson: 'Nothing to lose' playing injured in SB
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson meets with Peter King to discuss his NFL Top 100 ranking, Super Bowl LVII, Jalen Hurts, mental health and more.
Hurts embracing being a ‘triple threat’ for Eagles
Hurts embracing being a 'triple threat' for Eagles
Peter King chats with Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts from Eagles training camp about how he is using last season's Super Bowl loss as motivation and is focused on leading his team back to the big game.