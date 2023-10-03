Watch Now
King: 'I love watching the Houston Texans'
When Peter King watches the Texans, he sees guys who love to play football, and he applauds Houston for the way they have drafted to form a team that's setting a great example in the locker room and in the community.
Up Next
King: Sanders will be better than Williams in NFL
King: Sanders will be better than Williams in NFL
Peter King's gut feeling is that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is going to be a better NFL player than USC signal caller Caleb Williams, but explains why fans should take his opinion with a grain of salt.
NYG flaws have been exposed after 2022 playoff run
NYG flaws have been exposed after 2022 playoff run
Peter King and Myles Simmons react to the woefully disappointing start to the season for the New York Giants, who are 1-3 with the schedule only getting tougher in October.
Rams’ Nacua talks upbringing, setting NFL records
Rams' Nacua talks upbringing, setting NFL records
Peter King chats with Rams' rookie WR Puka Nacua to discuss his upbringing playing football, notable moments throughout college, preparing for the NFL draft and the record-setting start to his pro career.
Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles atop King’s power rankings
Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles atop King's power rankings
Peter King and Myles Simmons dissect King's top-five power rankings for NFL teams through two weeks of the season, including the standout Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.
Nacua at forefront of Rams’ revitalization
Nacua at forefront of Rams' revitalization
Peter King and Myles Simmons try to figure out why Puka Nacua has been able to be so productive for the Rams right away and how Sean McVay is bouncing back from a miserable 2022.
Can Tagovailoa become a top 5 NFL quarterback?
Can Tagovailoa become a top 5 NFL quarterback?
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss Tua Tagovailoa Week 1 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers and the fourth-year quarterback's potential moving forward.
How the Browns defense ‘flustered’ Burrow in win
How the Browns defense 'flustered' Burrow in win
Peter King and Myles Simmons unpack Cleveland's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, including Deshaun Watson's poor performance combined with a "dominant" defensive effort by the Browns.
Why Rams are ‘most impressive’ team after Week 1
Why Rams are 'most impressive' team after Week 1
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss how the Los Angeles Rams, by defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, defied what was expected of them this season and therefore deserve more credit moving forward.
Jets show grit, Bills QB Allen does not
Jets show grit, Bills QB Allen does not
Peter King and Myles Simmons break down the Jets win against the Bills, how New York was able to recover from losing Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen's inability to take care of the ball.
Packers CEO: Uncertainty with team but excitement
Packers CEO: Uncertainty with team but excitement
Peter King sits down with Green Packers president Mark Murphy to talk about handing the reigns over to the quarterback Jordan Love and his hope to host the 2025 NFL Draft.
King shares his 2023 NFL awards predictions
King shares his 2023 NFL awards predictions
Ahead of the NFL season, Peter King and Myles Simmons run through their predictions for 2023 awards, including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and more.