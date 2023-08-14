 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Detroit 2023 Christian Craig Paige Craig.JPG
Christian Craig rides again, timeline for return to series pending
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady

Top Clips

nbc_pl_matchweek1allgoals_230814.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’
nbc_pl_oneillpitchside_230814.jpg
O’Neil puzzled by VAR review against Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Detroit 2023 Christian Craig Paige Craig.JPG
Christian Craig rides again, timeline for return to series pending
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady

Top Clips

nbc_pl_matchweek1allgoals_230814.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’
nbc_pl_oneillpitchside_230814.jpg
O’Neil puzzled by VAR review against Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Peter King, Todd Archer analyze Elliott's NEP fit

August 14, 2023 06:57 PM
ESPN Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer joins the Peter King Podcast to discuss Ezekiel Elliott's fit with the New England Patriots, as well as other Cowboys storylines, such as Zack Martin's extension.
Up Next
nbc_pk_traviskelceint_230811.jpeg
3:08
Kelce embracing KC’s target in loaded AFC
Now Playing
nbc_pk_3thingsilearned_230811.jpg
2:45
Mahomes connecting with young WRs in KC camp
Now Playing
PK_-_RICE_-_MPX.jpg
0:53
Can Rice make an immediate impact with Chiefs?
Now Playing
nbc_pk_richardsonintv_230810.jpg
12:40
How football raised Colts rookie QB Richardson
Now Playing
nbc_pk_mooremooneyintv_230810.jpg
4:16
Moore, Mooney call Bears training camp ‘electric’
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bearsnewkid_230810_1920x1080.jpg
1:02
Moore already turning heads in Bears training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bears3things_230810.jpg
2:50
King’s key takeaways from Bears’ training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pk_packers3things_230808.jpg
2:51
Packers are ‘taking their time’ with Jordan Love
Now Playing
nbc_pk_packersnewkid_230808.jpg
1:21
Packers think Reed is the solution at slot
Now Playing
nbc_pk_kahlerintv_230808.jpg
25:34
Kahler’s stories to watch at Packers training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pk_jordanloveintv_230808.jpg
6:16
Love: ‘This is what I’ve been working for’
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bakhtiariintv_230808.jpg
11:42
Bakhtiari adjusts to life sans Rodgers, with Love
Now Playing