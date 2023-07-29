Watch Now
Peterson provides crucial help at CB for Steelers
Peter King explains why CB Patrick Peterson is the New Kid In Town in Pittsburgh because he plays younger than his age and will consistently add much-needed assistance to the Steelers secondary.
Tomlin details potential of young Steelers team
Peter King catches up with Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin about his Steelers team "on the rise," and the growth he expects from QB Kenny Pickett and WR George Pickens in their sophomore seasons.
Takeaways from Steelers’ ‘camp tranquility’
Peter King runs through the three things he learned from Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, including the lack of controversy, impact of coach Mike Tomlin and Kenny Pickett's leadership role with the team.
Pickett ready to take on larger leadership role
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett sits down with Peter King at training camp to discuss why he believes he is ready to be more of a leader in his second NFL season.
Three things: Rodgers ‘happy’ to give up money
Peter King shares the three things he learned while at Jets camp, including why Aaron Rodgers parted with $36 million and an expanded role he's taking with his new team.
New Kid in Town for New York Jets: Allen Lazard
Peter King explains why Allen Lazard is his New Kid in Town for the New York Jets and why he believes the WR will be an impact player in his first season in New York.
Jets’ WR Lazard sees more patience in Rodgers
New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard talks with Peter King about working under Nathaniel Hackett again and discusses Aaron Rodgers' more patient approach to the offensive group.
Saleh: Adding Rodgers ‘gives you hope’
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh joins Peter King to talk about bringing Aaron Rodgers to the organization and what he has seen from his franchise quarterback so far.
King likes Falcons to win NFC South
Peter King details why he's targeting the Falcons to emerge as division winners in the NFC South based on the players at skill positions on the roster, while Myles Simmons shares why he likes the Panthers more.
Are schedules for 49ers, Rams unfair?
After the release of the NFL schedule, it was discovered that both the 49ers and Rams will have to play four teams coming off of their bye weeks, which makes Peter King and Myles Simmons wonder if it's an unfair balance.
Peacock playoff game marks first for streaming
For the first time, an NFL playoff game will air exclusively on streaming after an agreement to put one of next season’s playoff games on Peacock. Peter King and Myles Simmons examine how it came about and what it means.
Peter King’s 2023 NFL schedule release special
Peter King talks with Onnie Bose and Mike North, the makers of the 2023 NFL schedule, takes a look at what goes into the matchmaking and identifies exciting games to look forward to.