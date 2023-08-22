 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Josef Newgarden joining Porsche Penske Motorsport for Petit Le Mans
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
‘Show Me': Sha’Carri Richardson, a world 100m title and 10 defining minutes
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_bte_intermiami_230821.jpg
Is market overcorrecting on Messi, Inter Miami?
nbc_pk_fantasytakeaways_230821.jpg
Fantasy football takeaways from Training Camp Tour
nbc_pk_traingingcampwrap_230821.jpg
The new and old of the NFL Training Camp Tour

QB Smith looks to be more mobile in 2023

August 21, 2023 08:56 PM
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith sits down with Peter King to talk about proving his value last season and what he's been working on in the offseason.
nbc_pk_fantasytakeaways_230821.jpg
3:07
Fantasy football takeaways from Training Camp Tour
nbc_pk_traingingcampwrap_230821.jpg
2:43
The new and old of the NFL Training Camp Tour
nbc_pk_newkidlove_230821.jpg
1:21
Love helps Seahawks defensive backfield fit
nbc_pk_seahawks3things_230821.jpg
2:50
Seahawks reinventing the Legion of Boom?
nbc_pk_kendricksintv_230820.jpg
3:43
Eric Kendricks: ‘I’m where I’m supposed to be’
nbc_pk_newkidkendricks_230820.jpg
1:02
Kendricks is ‘centerpiece’ of Chargers’ defense
nbc_pk_newkidcarr_230820.jpg
1:28
Derek Carr making instant impact with the Saints
nbc_pk_musgroveintv_230820.jpg
12:38
Musgrove details his passion for fantasy football
nbc_pk_dakintv_230820.jpg
3:59
Prescott’s expectations for Cowboys’ offense
carr.jpg
2:11
Carr forming early bond with Olave at Saints camp
herbert.jpg
2:21
Herbert continues to develop with new OC Moore
nbc_pk_3things_230818.jpg
2:18
All eyes on 49ers’ QBs at training camp
