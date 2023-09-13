The slippery slope of sportsbooks voiding bets

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Youngstown State at Ohio State
College Football Week 3 Best Bets: Ohio State vs Western Kentucky
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Iowa v Iowa State
College Football Week 3 Best Bets: Iowa vs Western Michigan
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
UNLV v Michigan
College Football Week 3 Best Bets: Michigan vs Bowling Green
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wagoneer_230913.jpg
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.
nbc_cyc_vueltastg17eh_230913.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 17
nbc_golf_gc_oht_230913.jpg
How Jansa, First Tee serve South Dakota community

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Youngstown State at Ohio State
College Football Week 3 Best Bets: Ohio State vs Western Kentucky
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Iowa v Iowa State
College Football Week 3 Best Bets: Iowa vs Western Michigan
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
UNLV v Michigan
College Football Week 3 Best Bets: Michigan vs Bowling Green
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wagoneer_230913.jpg
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.
nbc_cyc_vueltastg17eh_230913.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 17
nbc_golf_gc_oht_230913.jpg
How Jansa, First Tee serve South Dakota community

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

The slippery slope of sportsbooks voiding bets

September 13, 2023 03:08 PM
Darren Rovell joins Dan Patrick to talk about the ins and outs of sportsbooks voiding various New York Jets bets after the recent Aaron Rodgers injury, and whether or not that can become a slippery slope.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_trotterlawsuit_230913.jpg
52:37
What to know about Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL
Now Playing
nbc_dps_metlifeturfaaronrodgersinjury_230913.jpg
12:58
Rodgers injury spotlights turf vs. grass debate
Now Playing
nbc_dps_brianbaumgartnerinterview_230913.jpg
17:00
Baumgartner reflects on witnessing Rodgers’ injury
Now Playing
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_230913.jpg
14:08
Sanchez: Jets have enough to compete sans Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dolphinschargers_230913.jpg
10:47
How McDaniel leveraged Miami’s strengths vs. LAC
Now Playing
nbc_simms_packersvsbears_230913.jpg
6:58
How does Love impact Green Bay’s offense?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_eaglesovspatsdline_230913.jpg
12:44
Do Eagles have a weakness vs. the blitz?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_keepitopencloseitoutrbsandschultz_230913.jpg
11:05
Will White, Williams bounce back in Week 2?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_keepitopencloseitoutreceivers_230913.jpg
7:49
Is it time to close out on London, Kirk?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_230913.jpg
3:10
Berry buying the dip on Burrow, Allen and Hurts
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_samuel_230913.jpg
10:35
Berry likes Aiyuk atop 49ers receiver room
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injurynews_230913.jpg
10:59
How to handle Gainwell, Johnson injuries
Now Playing