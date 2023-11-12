 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
Last year’s champ L. Ko, Lexi fail to qualify for LPGA finale
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round
Vu wins fourth title at Annika, reclaims POY lead
Houston Astros manager Joe Espada
Astros will promote bench coach Espada to be manager, AP source says

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mindobbspresser_231112.jpg
How Dobbs prepared for first start in Minnesota
nbc_nfl_stourdintv_231112.jpg
Stroud: HOU had ‘won’t be denied’ mindset in win
nbc_pl_earleonsolanke_231112.jpg
Why Solanke is Bournemouth’s unsung hero

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
Last year’s champ L. Ko, Lexi fail to qualify for LPGA finale
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round
Vu wins fourth title at Annika, reclaims POY lead
Houston Astros manager Joe Espada
Astros will promote bench coach Espada to be manager, AP source says

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mindobbspresser_231112.jpg
How Dobbs prepared for first start in Minnesota
nbc_nfl_stourdintv_231112.jpg
Stroud: HOU had ‘won’t be denied’ mindset in win
nbc_pl_earleonsolanke_231112.jpg
Why Solanke is Bournemouth’s unsung hero

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tomlin praises Peterson for being 'dynamic'

November 12, 2023 05:23 PM
Mike Tomlin explains how he's been able to capitalize on Patrick Peterson's natural strengths to block FGs.
Up Next
nbc_nfl_mindobbspresser_231112.jpg
0:59
How Dobbs prepared for first start in Minnesota
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_stourdintv_231112.jpg
0:40
Stroud: HOU had ‘won’t be denied’ mindset in win
Now Playing
nbc_berry_pickuplines_231112_1920x1080_2281763907785.jpg
2:38
Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Howell’s passing yards prop
Now Playing
nbc_berry_propashot_231112.jpg
6:17
Top NFL Week 10 player props
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_lowesvertday_231111_1920x1080_2281644611815.jpg
1:20
CAR, Lowe’s host in-stadium reception for veterans
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bearspanthersrecapv2_231110.jpg
3:39
Dan Patrick: Bryce Young lacks ‘wow’ factor
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ryanleafinterview_231110_1920x1080_2281393731710.jpg
13:07
Leaf: Fields a better QB than Caleb Williams
Now Playing
nbc_dps_kevinoconnellinterview_231110_1920x1080_2281391171904.jpg
12:05
O’Connell: MIN system made for debuts like Dobbs’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_231110.jpg
3:28
Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Pollard or Engram?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231110.jpg
7:02
What Montgomery’s return means for Gibbs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_regressionfiles_231110.jpg
17:52
Smith’s coaching makes Allgeier a fantasy play
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernewsv2_231110.jpg
8:46
Foreman will continue to be ‘fantasy-relevant’
Now Playing