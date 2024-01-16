Watch Now
Tomlin's exit from presser leaves 'more questions'
Dan Patrick reflects on Mike Tomlin's abrupt exit from Monday's postgame press conference when asked about his coaching future and Josh Allen's potential to win a Super Bowl.
Eagles didn't play 'inspired' vs. Buccaneers
Eagles didn't play 'inspired' vs. Buccaneers
Dan Patrick criticizes the Philadelphia Eagles' showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round and questions if Nick Sirianni is on his way out as head coach.
Goff imposed will on Rams in Wild Card game
Goff imposed will on Rams in Wild Card game
Peter King and Myles Simmons talk about King's trip to Detroit to watch the Lions defeat the Rams, talking about Jared Goff's ascent and the buzz in the Motor City while hosting its first playoff game in 30 years.
Is Belichick DAL's answer to restoring order?
Is Belichick DAL's answer to restoring order?
ESPN's Ed Werder calls the Cowboys' loss to the Packers one of the most "inglorious exits in Cowboys playoff history" and ponders with Peter King what a Jerry Jones-Bill Belichick partnership could look like.
Eagles 'never had a plan' against the blitz
Eagles 'never had a plan' against the blitz
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers caught fire vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend, who again seemed to have no plan against the blitz. FFHH weighs in on it all, plus Nick Sirianni's future.
Divisional Round bets: Texans cover, HOU-BAL over
Divisional Round bets: Texans cover, HOU-BAL over
The FFHH crew is big on C.J. Stroud and the Houston offense in the NFL Divisional Round, picking them to cover their 9-point spread and help hit the over of 44.5 in Texans vs. Ravens. Odds per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Williams over Maye in Rogers' NFL Mock Draft 3.0
Williams over Maye in Rogers' NFL Mock Draft 3.0
Connor Rogers shares his NFL Mock Draft 3.0, with Caleb Williams going No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, Drake Maye going No. 2 to the Washington Commanders and the Chargers drafting a receiver for Justin Herbert.
Lions an intriguing Super Bowl LVIII champion bet
Lions an intriguing Super Bowl LVIII champion bet
The FFHH crew give their favorite bets for Super Bowl LVIII champion, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, including the Kansas City Chiefs at +700 but especially the Detroit Lions at +900.
Bills' Allen had a 'Superman game' vs. Steelers
Bills' Allen had a 'Superman game' vs. Steelers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher heap praise on Josh Allen's performance in the Buffalo Bills' Super Wild Card Weekend win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and recap the other storylines from the game.
Young: Cowboys 'never live up to' team's talent
Young: Cowboys 'never live up to' team's talent
Steve Young joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Josh Allen's progression and why he is 'the prototype' in today's NFL, the collapses of the Eagles and Cowboys, Bill Belichick's future, and more.
Will the Eagles revamp after disappointing season?
Will the Eagles revamp after disappointing season?
Sal Paolantonio joins Dan Patrick to discuss what Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles need to change this offseason after being eliminated in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Chargers complete interview with Harbaugh
Chargers complete interview with Harbaugh
Chris Simms explain why the Chargers need a coach like Jim Harbaugh, and Mike Florio agrees that Los Angeles could benefit from Harbaugh's attention to detail and toughness.