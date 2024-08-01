Watch Now
Dungy: New kickoff rules will limit kick returns
Tony Dungy joins the Dan Patrick Show to breakdown the NFL's new touchback rules, discuss the start to the preseason, and Caleb Williams' potential with the Bears.
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT mailbag to answer questions about NFL players and flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics, Saquon Barkley's outlook, the guardian cap and much more.
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
Mike Florio breaks down Tyreek's Hill latest comments about the Miami Dolphins showing more toughness in training camp and discusses why the team routinely falls apart late in the season.
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility
Mike Florio discusses New England Patriots' Matthew Judon remaining absent from the team's practice facility amid a contract dispute with the organization.
Florio: Don’t expect changes to kickoff rule
Mike Florio explains why football fans should not expect to see changes to the NFL's new kickoff rule before the season starts.
Moore, Bears both benefit from contract extension
Mike Florio discusses DJ Moore's latest contract with the Chicago Bears, saying it was a good business move for the 27-year-old wide receiver.
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
Matthew Judon is entering an apparent holdout over his contract with the New England Patriots, as the star pass rusher did not participate in training camp on Tuesday.
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT Mailbag to answer questions about Dak Prescott's potential contract with the Cowboys, the outlook of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Sean Payton's future with the Broncos.
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule
Mike Florio reacts to Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia's comments regarding the NFL's new kickoff rule.
Florio: In-game coach interviews are unnecessary
Mike Florio reacts to the latest news of the NFL requiring coaches to conduct in-game interviews this season and explains why this is a needless move by the league.
Vikings were ‘honest’ during talks with Cousins
Mike Florio discusses Kirk Cousins comments regarding contract negotiations with the Vikings and how the team wasn't going to draft a quarterback if Cousins stayed in Minnesota.
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
Mike Florio discusses how Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa's recent contract negotiations will affect Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as he enters the final year of his contract.