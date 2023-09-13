Watch Now
Top impact players in Dolphins vs. Patriots
Pro Football Focus previews the Sunday Night Football AFC East showdown between the Dolphins and Patriots, where Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill will face off against Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez.
Berry likes Aiyuk atop 49ers receiver room
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. use the Bartender Special to evaluate some same-team positional battles, including Brandon Aiyuk vs. Deebo Samuel and Bijan Robinson vs. Tyler Allgeier.
How to handle Gainwell, Johnson injuries
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the key player injuries ahead of Week 2 and how fantasy owners should go about the situations for Kenneth Gainwell, Diontae Johnson and more.
PFT Draft: Teams to buy the hype
From the Dolphins to the Jaguars, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons select which teams they believe deserve the hype so far this season.
Trotter sues NFL over firing from NFL Network
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack Jim Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL over firing from the NFL Network, where Trotter alleges racist comments made by Jerry Jones and Terry Pegula.
O’Connell wants Cousins to ‘stay aggressive’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how the Vikings can get the most out of Kirk Cousins on a short turnaround for TNF in Philadelphia and assess if it will help flush the loss to the Bucs.
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers take top slot in Week 2
Mike Florio defends his power rankings to Myles Simmons, explaining why the 49ers earned the top slot, how the Bills slid to No. 10, what propelled the Dolphins to No. 2 and more.
Wilson has ‘drastically’ improved from a year ago
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons give Zach Wilson credit for coming in off the bench and leading the Jets to victory and outline why Robert Saleh must do whatever he can to instill confidence into his team.
Purdy proves he wasn’t just ‘flash in the pan’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline how dangerous the 49ers are this season and how Brock Purdy’s confidence luminates throughout the entire San Francisco offense.
How involved will Rodgers be in Jets’ QB room?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore why too many cooks in the kitchen could be an issue for whoever the Jets bring in as a backup QB for Zach Wilson.
Saleh doubts turf caused Rodgers’ Achilles tear
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine why players prefer grass over artificial turf and outline if there’s a way to create a uniform playing surface in every stadium.
Jets must ‘thread the needle’ with Rodgers injury
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons paint the delicate picture the Jets have to navigate by empowering the team to believe in Zach Wilson, while also making Aaron Rodgers feel open to next season.